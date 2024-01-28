Earlier in the week at the Mexico City airport, a man was arrested for opening the emergency exit, storming out of the plane, and walking onto the plane’s wing after a prolonged delay in the flight’s takeoff. However, following his arrest, other passengers came forward to support him. They claimed that his actions were not unruly but rather he did it to “save their lives”.

They stated that the man’s apparent outburst was “to protect everyone, with the support of everyone.”

According to the dozens of passengers who signed a handwritten letter in support of the arrested accused, the Guatemala-bound AeroMexico plane was parked and waiting for takeoff at the Mexico City International on Thursday. However, the flight got delayed for over four hours and there was no proper ventilation and adequate amenities including drinking water.

The pictures of the handwritten statement on notebook paper are going viral on social media. According to the viral pictures, the flight delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers. The man saved our (other passengers) lives, the handwritten note said.

Atención @Aeromexico todos los pasajeros firmamos y protestamos por la detención del pasajero del vuelo 671 que salvó la vida de personas q se estaban desmayando y la tripulación no hacía caso de la gravedad. @lopezdoriga @CiroGomezL @azucenau pic.twitter.com/MyHI6tfOcD — VicaEsva (@psicomom22) January 25, 2024

Los pasajeros del vuelo 672 de @Aeromexico NO estamos de acuerdo con la historia que están contando, se abrió la salida de emergencia por la desesperación tras dejarnos encerrados por casi 4 horas sin ventilación y sin agua, INJUSTO lo que pretenden hacer @mx_guardia pic.twitter.com/F6fFgeAstH — Regina (@regina_villazon) January 25, 2024

Los pasajeros del vuelo 672 de Aeromexico fueron retenidos durante 4 horas, sin acceso a agua y con poca ventilacion, un pasajero abrió una puerta de emergencia y se paro sobre el ala del avion,La Guardia Nacional lo arrestro. pic.twitter.com/dJAO2wN7ds — CapiSúperGirl (@CapiSuperGirl) January 27, 2024

The handwritten note was signed by at least 77 passengers who were aboard the flight.

Additionally, the authorities also admitted that the passenger re-entered the cabin “without affecting the aircraft or anyone else”.

In a statement, the Mexico City International Airport acknowledged on Friday (26th January) that a man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane parked and waiting for takeoff on Thursday.

In a statement, the airport said, “Yesterday a passenger on a flight to Guatemala opened an emergency door on a plane while it was stationary at a remote position, stood on a wing, and then re-entered the cabin, without affecting the aircraft or anyone else.”

According to the airport, the man turned himself into the police after the incident.

Meanwhile, an incident report was filed with the airport which also confirmed the grievances of the passengers onboard the flight.

According to the incident report, around 11:37 a.m., a Mexican airline reported the beginning of a disturbance due to passenger discontent on flight AM672. The flight had been due to lift off at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday. However, there was a maintenance alert on the plane and the captain had to return to the gate for the required maintenance.

The passengers were unhappy and one of them opened the emergency door and stepped out on the wing, the incident report added stating, “This event required the plane to be changed.”

In several videos apparently recorded aboard the flight going viral on social media, several passengers can be seen holding hand-held fans in discomfort and asking a flight attendant for water.

According to flight tracking sites, the flight AM672 to Guatemala City was delayed for 4 hours and 56 minutes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the authorities didn’t disclose the identity of the man and it is not clear if the man remains in custody or is facing any charges.