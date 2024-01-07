On 5th January (Friday), gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead in the Sutardara locality in the Kothrud area of Pune by his own gang members, as revealed in the Police investigation. Based on surveillance camera footage from the spot, police arrested eight accused from Pune-Satara Road near Shirwal on Friday night. The arrested accused include key suspect Sahil alias Munna Polekar (20), who had disguised himself as an accomplice of Mohol.

CCTV footage shows how gangster #SharadMohol was shot dead in Pune’s Kothrud https://t.co/JDE24HU0OY pic.twitter.com/nO5k5WfY02 — Express Pune Resident Editor (@ExpressPune) January 6, 2024

The visuals of the CCTV footage revealed that the assailants (members of his own gang) who were walking with him pulled out pistols, and fired shots at him in the back, and then on his head and shoulders when he turned.

Reportedly, Sahil and other accomplices had lunch at Sharad’s house before they attacked their gang leader Sharad Mohol. As per reports, all his gang members had gathered at his house for Sharad Mohal’s wedding anniversary. They then left the house, went a short distance away, and opened fire on Sharad Mohol.

As per reports, Mohol was living in exile and was not allowed to enter Pune from July 2023 to December 2023 in some police case. Incidentally, when he came to Pune, the accused carried out his killing.

The accused carried out the killing on lines of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern

Incidentally, the Police investigation has yielded shocking revelations including the fact that the accused carried out the killing on the lines of gangster movies like Satya and Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. Ironically, the Marathi movie is based on Sandip Mohol, the former leader of Sharad Mohol’s gang.

(Video Courtesy – Saam TV)

According to the Police investigation, the relatives of prime accused Munna, namely Namdeo Kangude and Viththal Gadle, had disputes with Sharad Mohol over land and finance ten years ago when Munna alias Sahil was just ten years old.

A fight that took place ten years ago is said to be the main reason behind Mohol’s murder. Back then, Sharad Mohol and some of the accused had a fight. The accused Munna was young at the time.

Since Sharad Mohol and the accused used to live in the same locality, Sharad Mohol used to abuse them, beat them up, and insult them. These things angered the accused and they decided to take revenge.

The accused conducted a recce of Sharad Mohol’s entire routine and started collecting information about his daily activities. The accused Munna Polekar after infiltrating Sharad Mohol’s gang, was always with Sharad Mohol. He also passed on the information about Sharad Mohol during the day to other accused.

A month ago, the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill Sharad Mohol. For this, he bought three pistols.

It is alleged that Sharad bullied these 5-6 junior gang members every now and then. He regularly used to abuse them. Consequently, all of them developed an enmity with Sharad. Munna’s Mama who brought him into the gang, along with other accused avenged the old dispute. In his Instagram bio, the accused mentions about their special flare for Pahelwani and his mama runs an akhara.

Additionally, eight days ago, Sahil alias Munna Polekar and Sharad Mohol had an argument over a land dispute. Sharad Mohol is from Mulshi taluka. Mutha is the village of Sharad Mohol. Sharad has big land at this place. There is also a land of Polekar adjacent to Sharad’s land, there was a fight between the two for a few days about the purchase and sale of this land. A few days ago, Sharad Mohol even called Munna Polekar and beat him up.

On Friday, the accused decided to kill Sharad Mohol. Munna Polekar was with Sharad Mohol that day too. Sharad Mohol came out of his house in Sutardara at around twenty minutes past one o’clock in the afternoon. As it was his wedding anniversary, the accused took this opportunity to kill him. As per reports, Munna Polekar was the first one to fire shots at Sharad Mohol as soon as he came out of the house.

After firing shots, the accused fled in two four-wheelers. After reaching the spot, the police identified the accused with the help of CCTV in the area and through social media. The Police intercepted the car with plate number MH12YO9500 in which the accused had escaped. Within a few hours, the crime branch police arrested all these accused.

Meanwhile, it has now come to light that Police have arrested lawyers who were allegedly guiding the accused. The arrested lawyers have been identified as Ravindra Pawar and Sanjay Uddan. Both practice law in Shivaji Nagar sessions court. The crime branch team arrested the duo along with other accused in the Mohol murder case on Friday night.

The resemblance with the Mulshi Pattern

The killing had a striking similarity with what transpired in the Marathi movie, ‘Mulshi pattern’. In the film, Nanya Bhai grabs the land of Rahul when he is 17 years old. Rahul then grows up to be a gangster and joins Nanya’s gang. On finding the right opportunity, he kills Nanya just after his birthday. Ironically, to gain Nanya’s trust, he grabs the land of another farmer – the son of that farmer eventually goes on to kill Rahul.

In reality as well, in the 1990s and 2000s, many gangs in Pune used to collect ransom from various businessmen and entrepreneurs. Adolescent teenagers from various wrestling akharas of villages near Pune were directly recruited into these gangs. Paud, Pirangut, and Mulshi areas led in numbers in these gangs.