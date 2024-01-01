Islamists and the left-liberal cabal have begun attacking the local Hindu organizations in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh after a video of a minor Muslim boy being assaulted went viral over the internet. The boy in the video could be seen being assaulted by a group of individuals who Islamists claim belonged to the Hindu community. The Islamists further tried to give this incident a communal angle by claiming that all the accused persons who could be seen assaulting the boy belonged to the Hindu community and that they belonged to the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

However, it has come to the fore that 1 person among the mob of the accused individuals belonged to the Muslim community and that it was the Muslim community from the village who provoked the attack on the minor.

Islamists, including ‘journalist’ Ashraf Hussain, media outlet ‘The Observer Post’, ‘journalist’ Sadaf Afreen, and the organization like Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) claimed that two Muslim teenagers were ‘brutally assaulted’ by a group of men on 4th December. As per a media report, one of the victims was stripped naked, subjected to physical abuse, and forced into a pond on a freezing night. The two, according to the claimed reports, were taken to the village’s periphery by the attackers, who then threatened and physically abused them. The incident is said to have happened in the first week of December in the Ramkola village however, it came to the fore only after the video of the incident was made viral from a fake account.

‘Journalist’ Sadaf Afreen meanwhile claimed that the attackers threatened to frame the two minors for molesting the sister of Nitin who has been named as one of the accused in the case. She also added that despite a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Aftab on December 27, the initial police response was reportedly neglectful.

Several other Islamist netizens furthered the same theory and claimed that the two students studying in the 9th grade were mercilessly beaten by a group of men allegedly belonging to the Hindu Yuva Vahini. The IAMC also blamed the police for not registering an FIR against the accused persons.

The media stories peddling the incident as a communal incident have also been liked by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

Team OpIndia obtained the FIR copy of the incident to learn that the incident happened on 4th December in the Ramkola village of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The FIR has been filed against Nitin Maddheshiya, Aditya Sinha, Aryan Sinha, Arjun, Yuvraj, Chandan, and four other miscreants as the accused, of whom, only four have been arrested. As per the father of the victim boy, the incident has no communal angle, and the other accused not named in the FIR are Rizwan, Irfan Ansari, and Sameer Ansari.

Though the FIR has been filed against 6 identified persons under sections section 147 (rioting — for assembly of five or more with the common intent to engage in violent conduct), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of IPC, the father of the victim demands severe punishment against the Muslim individuals who also assaulted the victim and supported the accused on 4th December.

What happened on 4th December?

As per the FIR copy filed on 28th December based on the complaint registered by Aftab Alam, father of the victim boy, the accused persons threatened the boy and asked him to accompany them outside of the village. The accused then abused the victim and assaulted him saying that they would implicate him in a molestation case involving Nitin’s sister. “The accused assaulted the boy and abused him. They threatened him using a revolver and said that they would file a molestation case against my son involving Nitin’s sister,” the complaint by Aftab Alam read.

Team OpIndia talked to the father of the victim to verify the incident. Aftab Alam, while talking to OpIndia, denied any communal angle to the incident and said that along with Nitin and his associates, there were Muslim boys too who assaulted the victim. The accused persons not mentioned in the FIR are Rizwan, Irfan Ansari, and Sameer Ansari.

Rizwan spotted in the video as identified by Aftab Alam

Father of the victim confirms the minor was brutally assaulted by Rizwan and other Muslim accused

“This incident happened around 20-25 days ago. My boy studies at JP Intermediate College which is 15 km away from our house. The mode of conveyance used by my child is the bus. Nitin used to study with my child 2 years ago and they had engaged in some verbal brawl back then. The accused persons first assaulted my son’s Muslim friend and asked him to get my son out of the house. They told the friend to deceptively call my son and got him out of the house under the guise of some school job. They then threatened my child using a revolver and took him out of the village,” Aftab, father of the victim said while exclusively talking to OpIndia.

“I don’t exactly know why these boys were beaten but when I tried to find out what exactly happened, I learned that Rizwan, Irfan, and Sameer were also involved in the incident. Rizwan is the one who brutally assaulted my son. He can be seen in the video which is going viral over the internet. The other persons seen in the video are Aryan, Nitin, etc. He has also been caught by the police. I didn’t recall his name during the filing of the complaint. I later came to know that he was Rizwan. So his name is not mentioned in the FIR,” he added.

On asking why the Muslims assaulted the victim, the father of the victim reiterated that there is no communal angle to this case. “I don’t know what problem they had with my child. I have helped Rizwan so many times and I wonder why he must have assaulted my child. I renewed his passport twice for free and this is how he has returned the favour. I want strict action against these persons also,” he added.

The accused recorded a nude video of the victim and blackmailed him for money

The father also stated that the accused boys had recorded a nude video of the victim and were threatening him for money. “They asked for Rs 50,000 or amount plus or minus and threatened my son that they would viral the video given no money was provided to them. Days later when my son failed to give the money they made the video viral on social media. This is how the video went viral. It was posted by the accused,” Aftab was quoted as saying.

He stated that Irfan and Sameer Ansari didn’t beat the victim but they supported the accused persons. “On the next day of the incident, Irfan and Sameer invited the accused persons who assaulted my child to the village and deliberately extended their support to them. They drove the accused on the bikes with immense pride and demonstrated their power against us,” he said.

‘The case has nothing to do with Nitin’s sister,’ confirms the victim’s father

Further, while talking to OpIndia, the victim’s father also confirmed that there is no involvement of Nitin’s sister in the case. “The accused persons after assaulting my child asked him to keep shut and threatened him that he would be booked in a molestation case involving Nitin’s sister if he would open his mouth. It seems that it is Muslims who have provoked the accused persons to attack my son. Irfan, Sameer, and Nitin are friends. I don’t know the exact matter but I’ve heard that Irfan had created a fake account on Instagram in the name of a girl to lure my son. These people (Muslims from the village) have targeted my son because I think maybe they are jealous of us as a family. The police should thoroughly investigate the matter,” he said.

He added that some of the people are trying to give this incident a Hindu-Muslim angle. “All I demand is strict punishment against the accused, may it be Hindu or Muslim,” he concluded.

Media reports claim that the victim boy had proposed to Nitin’s sister which provoked the latter to create ‘chaos’

Several Islamists and media reports claim that the victim had sent some chocolates and proposed to Nitin’s sister and was accused of molestation by the accused. However, the father of the victim confirmed to OpIndia that the ‘girl matter’ is all false and that his son is being accused of what he has never done. “My son is innocent. He never proposed to the girl as claimed by several people in the media. I don’t know why my son was assaulted. Police should investigate,” he added.

Police confirm no communal angle in the case

Team OpIndia contacted the SHO Ramkola to learn that all the accused persons named in the FIR have been arrested. Earlier, the Kushinagar Police had shared a tweet claiming that 4 persons had been arrested. However, Ramkola Police exclusively informed OpIndia that all the accused persons named in the FIR have been arrested by the Police.

The Police further also confirmed to OpIndia that there was no communal angle involved in the incident and that further investigations in the case are underway. “All the accused persons will be strictly punished,” SHO assured.