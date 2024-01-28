On Sunday (28th January), Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan, marking a historic ninth time he has assumed this role. Earlier today, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, submitting his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan. His decision to step down was announced during the morning legislative meeting of the Janata Dal (United). BJP leader and Bihar state president of BJP Samrat Choudhary and the erstwhile Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Sinha also took oath. They are likely to be made the deputy chief minister of the state.

Apart from the CM, around 8 leaders with 3 each from JDU and BJP, 1 from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and 1 Independent sworn in as Ministers in the new government today in the presence of the Governor. In addition to Nitish Kumar, leaders of the Janata Dal (United), namely Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and Shrawon Kumar, assumed their roles as cabinet ministers by taking the oath of office and secrecy.

Cabinet ministerial positions were also sworn in by BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary, Dr Prem Kumar, and Vijay Sinha, as well as Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Dr Santosh Kumar Suman and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh.

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been made the new Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

The 18-month ruling coalition between Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress came to an end on 28th January when CM Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the Governor.

Nitish Kumar reportedly sought time to meet Governor Rajendra Viswanath Alerkar earlier this morning at 10.30 AM after holding a meeting with party MLAs at 10 AM. From the meeting, he went to the Raj Bhavan marking the breakdown of Maha Gathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the state only months before the Lok Sabha poll.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly is composed of 45 members of JD(U). With the BJP and HAM(S) in support, the NDA’s total will now stand at 127, five seats above the necessary halfway point of 122 to establish a majority in the house. Furthermore, Sumit Kumar Singh, an independent lawmaker who currently serves as a cabinet minister in the Nitish-led administration, supports the JD(U) and his support will bring the number to 128.