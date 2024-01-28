Sunday, January 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNitish Kumar becomes Bihar CM for the ninth time, 8 others take oath as...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Nitish Kumar becomes Bihar CM for the ninth time, 8 others take oath as cabinet ministers, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha are Dy CMs

Apart from the CM, around 8 leaders with 3 each from JDU and BJP, 1 from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and 1 Independent sworn in as Ministers in the new government

OpIndia Staff
Nitish Kumar Sworn In as CM for Ninth Time
Nitish Kumar Sworn In as CM for Ninth Time. Image Source: Deccan Chronicle
1

On Sunday (28th January), Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan, marking a historic ninth time he has assumed this role. Earlier today, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, submitting his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan. His decision to step down was announced during the morning legislative meeting of the Janata Dal (United). BJP leader and Bihar state president of BJP Samrat Choudhary and the erstwhile Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Sinha also took oath. They are likely to be made the deputy chief minister of the state.

Apart from the CM, around 8 leaders with 3 each from JDU and BJP, 1 from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and 1 Independent sworn in as Ministers in the new government today in the presence of the Governor. In addition to Nitish Kumar, leaders of the Janata Dal (United), namely Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and Shrawon Kumar, assumed their roles as cabinet ministers by taking the oath of office and secrecy.

Cabinet ministerial positions were also sworn in by BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary, Dr Prem Kumar, and Vijay Sinha, as well as Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Dr Santosh Kumar Suman and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh.

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been made the new Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

The 18-month ruling coalition between Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress came to an end on 28th January when CM Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the Governor.

Nitish Kumar reportedly sought time to meet Governor Rajendra Viswanath Alerkar earlier this morning at 10.30 AM after holding a meeting with party MLAs at 10 AM. From the meeting, he went to the Raj Bhavan marking the breakdown of Maha Gathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the state only months before the Lok Sabha poll. 

The 243-member Bihar Assembly is composed of 45 members of JD(U). With the BJP and HAM(S) in support, the NDA’s total will now stand at 127, five seats above the necessary halfway point of 122 to establish a majority in the house. Furthermore, Sumit Kumar Singh, an independent lawmaker who currently serves as a cabinet minister in the Nitish-led administration, supports the JD(U) and his support will bring the number to 128.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Andra Pradesh: Man presumed ‘dead’ after a burnt body was found in his agriculture field calls family several hours later, here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoes unity and progress, talks about nurturing spirit of ‘Dev se Desh’ with Lord Ram’s inspiring legacy

OpIndia Staff -

Just wait for a few days: Himanta Biswa Samra reiterates that Rahul Gandhi uses ‘body double’, vows to expose name

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Two-year-old child brutally attacked by stray dogs in Barabanki during Republic Day celebrations, over 40 wounds on his body

Shraddha Pandey -

Karnataka: Police pull down Hanuman flag fluttering at 108 feet in Mandya after complaint by some people, protesting villagers lathi-charged

OpIndia Staff -

Maldives: Ruckus breaks out in Parliament, ruling MPs irritate Speaker with trumpets, engage in physical fight

OpIndia Staff -

Mortar mixed with blood of Hindu warriors used in making the first wall of Babri Masjid: Story of Raja Mahtab Singh, who sacrificed his...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Pakistan: Movement against Baloch genocide and enforced disappearances “fragrance of the revolution”, says Mahrang Baloch

ANI -

Karnataka: People collect over 4 lakhs for contractor who was fined for illegal quarrying after he found stone for Lord Ram’s idol, BJP to...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

UP police nab Irshad and two others for threatening to destroy Ram Mandir in a viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com