Sunday, January 28, 2024
Bihar: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, submits resignation to the Governor, likely to take oath as CM again later today

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for either the evening of 28h January or the next morning contingent upon the availability of Union Home Minister Amit Shah or President of the BJP JP Nadda, or both.

OpIndia Staff
Image from India Today
Inage via India Today
The 18-month ruling coalition between Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress has to come to an end on 28th January when CM Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the Governor. He is expected to take the oath of office later today as the new chief minister for the ninth time with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, signifying his return to the National Democratic Alliance.

Nitish Kumar reportedly sought time to meet Governor Rajendra Viswanath Alerkar earlier this morning at 10.30 AM after holding a meeting with party MLAs at 10 AM. From the meeting, he went to the Raj Bhavan marking the breakdown of Maha Gathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the state only months before Lok Sabha poll. The oath-taking ceremony will happen either on the 28th of January evening or the 29th of January morning depending on the availability of BJP national president J P Nadda or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, or both.

On 28th January at 10 AM, the Bihar BJP lawmakers also convened to deliberate on their approach concerning the swiftly evolving political landscape. Meanwhile, before presenting the governor with a new letter of support from the BJP and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Nitish Kumar would also host a joint meeting of the NDA legislators and MPs, presumably at his residence.

A source aware of the developments claimed, “The governor might invite him for the oath ceremony in the evening itself. Let us see how things unfold.” Changes in the government haven’t hampered the state’s advancement, JDU spokesperson Niraj Kumar remarked in an interview.

He stressed, “Yes, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have every right to start a Nyay Yatra. But what is the result of it? As he entered West Bengal Mamata side-stepped it. Just as he was about to enter Bihar, the political wind changed here. So Rahul has to introspect where he is failing politically.”

The 243-member Bihar Assembly is composed of 45 members of JD(U). With the BJP and HAM(S) in support, the NDA’s total will now stand at 127, five seats above the necessary half-way point of 122 to establish a majority in the house. Furthermore, Sumit Kumar Singh, an independent lawmaker who currently serves as a cabinet minister in the Nitish-led administration, supports the JD(U) and his support will bring the number to 128.

Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister, as per the agreement between the JD(U) and the BJP. The BJP will have deputy chief ministers, similar to the NDA government that was created following the 2020 assembly election.

OpIndia Staff
