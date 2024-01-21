Dear liberals,

My heartfelt condolences. The heartfelt wishes of millions of Hindus, and your worst nightmare, – are coming true. The Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will have the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, in the presence of your best friend – Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am not sure which part of that is driving you nuts more – the temple or his presence, but I am sure you have gone crazy.

The sacred chants of Jai Shri Ram are almost overpowered by your wailing, breast-beating and “oppari”. Speaking of Jai Shri Ram, I know you tried to designate anyone who chants it as a terrorist, but that plan seems to have backfired too.

Having failed to prevent the construction of the temple itself, you have been twisting yourself into pretzels trying to find fault with the event. I will come to the more serious parts of your complaints later, but let us first get over the most nonsensical, hypocritical and hilarious of them, shall we?

You, who have always held Hindu rituals in contempt and Hindu Gods in disrespect, have suddenly morphed into experts on Vedic sampradaya. Bravo! Lord Ram sure works in mysterious ways. That is not surprising, after all, you guys gain instant gyan in electrical and transmission engineering (when Modi asked for switching off lights) as well as practically every other topic under the sun including virology, pharmacology, epidemiology, space science etc.

You are complaining that President Murmu has not been invited. Had she been, you would complain that the institute of Commander in Chief and Head of State has been “compromised” by attending a pooja, conveniently forgetting President Rajendra Prasad. You are questioning the date, the time, tithi, the position of planets and stars and everything else. You are saying only a completed temple can go through this ceremony, mixing up Pran Pratishtha and inauguration.

Of course, inconvenient facts like the inauguration of less than half-finished Somnath temple back in the 50s were forgotten. Do you think anyone takes you seriously? The devil has better luck quoting scriptures. Why should it even matter to you? Begaani shaadi mein Abdulla kyun deewana? The corrupt fascist dynasties and Stalinist mass murderers and womanisers you worship as Gods are in Palazzos and Politburos, not in temples. Please continue to worship them.

As if that was not enough, you have become sudden devotes of select acharyas that are trying to question the ceremony. After all, Hindus have never been united and that has been your strength. We know that. We also know that is how your “all-weather allies” aka Islamists could rule India for so long. Your famous disregard for Hindu “Godmen” has been set aside for now. The horrendously casteist and medieval remarks of these acharyas, which will be prominently highlighted if they say something that doesn’t suit you, have been given a silent burial. How else can you explain the spectacle of purebred comrades of Wire rushing to interview Shankaracharyas, desperate for anti-Modi soundbites?

Even if 1% of your respect for “Godmen” had been genuine, you would have handled Palghar differently, or not dragged the Kanchi Acharya through a charge widely known as fake. Do you think any Hindu that has brains takes your “ghar wapsi” seriously?!

Now let us turn to your one semi-genuine gripe – that the ceremony should be religious, not political. In different circumstances and in different times, I would be the first to agree with you. A ceremony conducted by priests from various sects and castes and classes without any politicians. Sounds nice.

However, dear comrades, that ship has sailed. You stood in the docks waving it goodbye, you should know. Let me remind you in case your convenient memories have failed you again.

Overwhelming sections of secular Hindus, as well as increasingly bigger sections of patriotic and secular Muslims, have always stood for compromise. The mosque could have been saved, along with it your “idea of India”, although we know what that means. But who sabotaged it? Who spent legal and financial bandwidth to prolong, delay and jinx the idea? Who courted the most fanatic and conservative among Muslim leaders, amplified their voice and shut out anyone talking compromise as “sarkari Musalmaan”? Who wanted to fight Hinduism to the last Muslim simply to further their own PolPotist pogrom on Sanatana Dharma? It is you comrades. Read this nice article by Ibn Khaldun Bharti, who articulates this much better than I ever could.

As if that were not enough, who was taunting the BJP and Narendra Modi day in and day out? “Mandir wahin banayenge magar tariq nahin batayenge”? Whenever the BJP pushed the matter to the back burner or failed to include it on the front pages of the manifesto in big fonts, it was liberals that got hot under the collar! Snide remarks followed. You were so worried that Modi would drop the matter quietly!

Your delusion was that you had Modi in a clever trap, promising something he could never deliver and carrying it around his neck like an albatross until BJP was finished. Was that a responsible way to deal with a most sensitive issue? An issue that pre-dates Marxism, the Nehru dynasty & its apparent hate for Hinduism, and the BJP itself? Did it lower temperatures? Find answers? Did your approach further the secular cause that is supposedly so dear to you? Of course not!

Working closely with your woke Gestapo GHQ, you planted articles and Op-Eds in global liberal media attacking BJP and Modi for wanting to build the temple. You wanted hospitals to be built in that same location, even as you taunted Hindus about whether they have “scientific evidence” that Ram was born there. We Hindus, as well as Muslims and others, know how many nice hospitals were built when you were looting, ahem, ruling. You tried inciting them but they, by and large, did not bite that bait.

Now that it is being built, you are worried Modi is “taking credit”?! Who else will take credit? Sitaram Yechuri? Owaisi saheb?

Doesn’t it occur to your genius brains that the best and easiest way to turn that event into a national one and dilute the BJP-ness of it is to turn up for the ceremony, accepting the invite gracefully? Share the limelight and TV coverage which will inevitably happen. After all, it will send a clear signal to all Hindus that your visceral hate is not for their faith but for BJP, for whatever reasons. Now we conclude otherwise and don’t blame us.

I am pretty sure when the eventual invite for the Ayodhya Grand mosque, built as per Supreme Court ruling comes, you will stampede over each other and be there in your best skull caps. But securing your minority vote bank was more important for you. You still have fond hopes that Hindus can be split on caste, language, region and numerous other ways.

Even now it is not too late for you to reconsider your approach, but you won’t. That is Bhagwan Ram’s gift to Narendra Modi. He is lucky with enemies like you. The dimwit dynast, under your tutelage, is doing extremely well, regurgitating your curated narratives. Just carry on.

But you are not operating in a vacuum. I can see a process of disintermediation going on. Modi and the BJP are directly reaching out to the Muslim community in their way, and seeing results. They don’t need liberal frauds or corrupt dynasts to endorse it, acknowledge it, let alone support it. Because the Muslims’ genuine demands are education, sanitation, jobs etc, not the eradication of Sanatana Dharma or its replacement with the ideology of mass murderers and womanising savages like Stalin, Kim and Mao. Not for them is subservience to the despot in Beijing –

who they know treats Islam and Muslims the worst. Some of them may be using you as useful idiots but they know where they stand. After all, your track record is clear. As I have mentioned before, your business model is collapsing in front of your very eyes.

As we approach Jan 22nd, I expect this episode of lunacy and mental imbalance to get worse. Some of you want to feast on beef on that day, others want to insult Hindus and their beliefs in other innovative ways. Go ahead. You are doing great. With enemies like you, Modi, or perhaps even Sanatan Dharma doesn’t need any friends at all!