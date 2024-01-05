Friday, January 5, 2024
‘Who is this woman?’ Orry responds as Suchitra Krishnamoorthi warns against ‘Orry culture’ of popularity taking precedence over talent

Earlier, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had called "Orry Culture" dangerous, talking about the latest Bollywood trend where popularity takes precedence over talent.

OpIndia Staff
Orry Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Orry with Deepika Padukone (L), Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (R)
9

Instagram sensation Orry recently took to social media to respond to actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi after she called ‘Orry culture’ dangerous. Krishnamoorthy’s comment was related to the growing Bollywood trend where popularity precedes talent, insinuating that fame gets recognition while talented folks struggle to get decent work.

Responding to Krishnamoorthi’s comment, Orry said, “Who is this woman!?!?” However, he added that such comments “haunt him and keep him awake all night.”

Recently, the actor took to X and shared insights into her conversations with friends, highlighting the current trend among youngsters on seeking attention, terming it as “Orry culture”.

In an unexpected rebuttal, Orry expressed surprise about Suchitra and the concept of “Orry culture.” He questioned, “Who is this woman? What even is Orry culture? What is going on? Why does she keep talking about me? I am so confused right now. I have never met her. And why is something said by someone who isn’t even my friend making headlines? These are the questions that perplex me and keep me awake at night!”

In her post, Krishnamoorthi drew attention to the significance of one’s originality and excellence in one’s work and denounced the practice of using labels that often only represent a price tag or status symbol. She illustrated an example of a former personal trainer who, under the influence of ‘Orry Culture”, took loans to buy expensive designer bags and match the lifestyle of celebrity clients.

In quoting the trainer, Suchitra brought attention to the risky aspects of the #Orry culture, expressing, “I don’t want him to be part of this #Orry culture – it’s hazardous. He needs to forge his path and understand that merely posting photos with celebrities doesn’t make him one.”

