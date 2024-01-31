Pakistan: Ex PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi get 14 years jail in Toshakhana case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi were on Wednesday sentenced to 14 years with rigorous punishment in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan local media reported.

Dawn reported that an Islamabad accountability court the couple and barred both of them from holding any public office for 10 years, and were slapped with a fine of Rs787 million.

This comes just a week before Pakistan is scheduled to go to polls on 8th February.

Imran Khan, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on 30th January in the cypher case wherein he is accused of leaking sensitive state secrets.

What is the Toshakhana case?

Last year, the former Pakistan Prime Minister was found guilty in the Toshakhana gifts case.

He was disqualified from contesting elections for a period of 5 years. The ex-cricketer was also fined PKR 1,00,000 (~ ₹29,390) by the Islamabad high court.

Imran Khan had been accused of retaining gifts, received by the Office of the Prime Minister from other countries, either for free or at throwaway prices.

As per a report published by The Express Tribune, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi retained 112 valuables that were gifted to the PM’s Office between August 2018 and December 2021. The duo obtained 52 of the items worth PKR 800200 without ‘paying a single penny’.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister retained the remaining 60 valuables worth over PKR 141 million by paying a total of PKR 38.17 million. The Express Tribune reported that a PKR 85 million Graff wristwatch gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was retained by Khan for a sum of PKR 20 million.

He also paid just PKR 754,000 for a Rolex watch valued at PKR 3.8 million. The details of all gifts received by Imran Khan, during his tenure as the Prime Minister, were maintained by a department of the Cabinet Division known as Toshakhana.

In an exclusive report published by Fact Focus, it came to light that Imran Khan earned more from Toshakhana gifts in 2 months than he did in the first 66 years of his life.

(With input from agencies)