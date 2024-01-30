On 29th January (local time), security forces in Balochistan’s Mach area neutralised three coordinated attacks by rebels. Provincial Interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said in a social media post that the rebels retreated and security forces were actively pursuing them.

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack. They targeted several installations but could not cause serious damage, as per Pakistan government’s claims. Dawn has reported that at least one railway police official lost life in the attacks.

#Pakistan As Per Reports Multiple locations including Mach Jail Frontier Corps HQ in Balochistan's #Mach are under attack by #BLA Terrorists, according to a police official pic.twitter.com/VU0LDa0XMv — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 29, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Achakzai said, ” We remain hopeful that all threats will be eliminated before dawn.” There were reports that a few rockets were fired from the hilly areas of Mach. However, Achakzai confirmed there was no damage or casualties. The jail facility in the area remained unharmed which was confirmed by Mach Central Jail Superintendent Saleem Tareen. He said, ” The forces around the jail are fully alert.”

In Maach, the security forces have successfully thwarted three coordinated attacks carried out by terrorists affiliated with the Aslam Acho group. Fortunately, no damage was inflicted on any installations, and there were no casualties among our security forces.



BOL Network’s journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah shared videos of the attack on X. In a post he said, “BLA terrorists attacked on three fronts، Two terrorists neutralized In Mach, terrorist have scattered but are unable to enter in FC Building and Mach Jail at Boland area, no casualties of Pakistani forces have occurred in the attack of BLA terrorists in Mach.”

Update : BLA terrorists attacked on three fronts، Two terrorist neutralized In #Mach , Terrorist have scattered but are unable to enter in FC Building and Mach Jail at Boland area, no casualties of Pakistani forces have occurred in the attack of BLA terrorists in Mach… pic.twitter.com/oKbyKsfQft — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 29, 2024

In an official press release, BLA said they have killed at least 45 Pakistani military personnel. However, Pakistan has denied the claims.

In another post, it was claimed that 55 Pakistani military personnel were killed and BLA was in possession of the bodies. Baloch Liberation Army’s Fadai Unit Majeed Brigade, Special Tactical Operations Squad, Fateh Squad were said to be involved in the attack.

Two individuals were injured in the attacks and were transferred to a trauma centre in Quetta. An emergency was declared in the hospitals in Quetta and Mach following the attack.

Initially, the militants were identified as members of the Aslam Acho, a banned group. However, the Majeed Brigade of BLA later claimed responsibility for the attack. Notably, the general elections in Pakistan are scheduled for 8th February and a terrorist attack just ten days before the elections have raised concerns in the hostile neighbour country. In the past few years, Pakistan has seen an increase in terror attacks specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan regions. Not to forget, BLA demands the complete independence of Balochistan.

In a recent report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, it was mentioned that 1,524 lives were lost and 1,463 individuals were injured in 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 alone. 90% of the fatalities and 84% of the attacks took place in KP and Balochistan.