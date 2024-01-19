Friday, January 19, 2024
Maharashtra: PM Modi launches several projects in Solapur worth over ₹2,000 crore, dedicates over 90,000 houses under PMAY

Solapur is a major textile centre in the country and globally, known for its manufacturing and export of Turkish towels and the characteristic Solapuri chaddars or bedsheets

PM Modi launches projects in Solapur, Maharashtra, and lays the foundation for eight AMRUT projects, details
Image- YouTube Live Narendra Modi channel
13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid down the foundations for several development initiatives in Solapur in Maharashtra today (19th January). The PM laid the foundations for eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) schemes in the state worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore at a public event in the southern Maharashtra city.

He also dedicated over 90,000 residences created through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Furthermore, PM Modi dedicated 15,000 houses to the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, which would benefit thousands of handloom workers, merchants, powerloom workers, rag pickers, Bidi laborers, and drivers, among others.

Modi also began distributing the first and second instalments to 10,000 PM-SVANIDHI beneficiaries in Maharashtra during the program.

Solapur is a major textile centre in the country and globally, known for its manufacturing and export of Turkish towels and the characteristic Solapuri chaddars or bedsheets. As per the Urban India Research Faclity report, located near the boundary of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Solapur was historically significant as a religious and trade city under the Bahmani Kingdom and the Mughals, and then as an industrial, trading, and defence centre under the British. This is largely owing to its advantageous location. The city has connections to all of the state’s major regions as well as numerous religious and historical monuments.

The British solidified Solapur’s identity as a town by forming one of four Municipal Corporations in 1852. The British built the Railway Station, which remains an important junction of Central Railways today, as well as a network of highways. Solapur now has three National Highways (NH-9, NH-211, and NH-13) going through it. Given its ideal location, the British supported the establishment of the textile industry, which has played an essential role in Solapur’s socioeconomic and political development, as well as its positioning on the world industrial map.

Since then, the dominant sector of the economy, estimates of employment in the textile industry have ranged from one-third to one-half of the city’s residents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch Boeing’s new cutting-edge global engineering and technology innovation center at Devanahalli, near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

Following that, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will officially inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bangalore.

According to the reports, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a revolutionary Boeing project aimed at increasing the engagement of Indian women from all areas of life in the Indian aviation sector.

The Prime Minister is inaugurating the new, cutting-edge Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru. The 43-acre campus, which cost Rs 1,600 crores to build, is Boeing’s largest investment outside of the United States. Boeing’s new campus in India will serve as a hub for collaboration with India’s thriving startup, private, and government ecosystems, assisting in the development of next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.

The Prime Minister will also introduce the Boeing Sukanya Programme, which intends to encourage more young Indian girls to pursue careers in the nation’s expanding aviation industry. The program will enable girls and women from throughout India to master vital STEM skills and prepare for careers in aviation.

For young girls, the program will establish STEM Labs in 150 selected locations to assist and encourage interest in STEM fields. The program will also offer scholarships to women preparing to be pilots.

