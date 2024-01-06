Saturday, January 6, 2024
‘Fills your eyes with tears and mind with emotions’: PM Modi shares Swasti Mehul’s devotional song ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi shares devotional songs dedicated to Shri Ram amid rising surge in spiritual fervour for Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
PM Modi shares devotional songs dedicated to Shri Ram amid rising surge in spiritual fervour for Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Image Source - Vaartha and ABP News)
10

On 6th January (Saturday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X (Twitter) account to share another devotional song dedicated to Shri Ram amid the rising surge in enthusiasm and jubilant exhilaration among Shri Ram devotees. 

Sharing Swasti Mehul’s rendition of ‘Shri Ram Aayenge’, PM Modi praised the Bhajan noting that the hymns keep resonating in the ears for a long time. 

He wrote, “If you listen to this hymn of Swasti ji once, it keeps resonating in the ears for a long time. Fills the eyes with tears and the mind with emotions.”

(Video Courtesy – Swasti Mehul’s Youtube Channel)

The devotional song, uploaded on 2nd January to celebrate Shri Ram’s auspicious return at the Sanctum Sanctorum which is now rightfully situated at his birthplace, is gaining popularity. It has already crossed the 3 lakh viewers mark, and with PM Modi’s shout-out for the Bhajan acting as a catalysing force, the singer and the Bhajan are winning the hearts of Shri Ram devotees across social media platforms and media organisations lining up to interview her. 

Notably, days ahead of the mega Pran Pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya, PM Modi has been sharing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram in line with the announcement he had made during his recent Mann ki Baat program on 31st December 2023. 

During his Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi had urged people to upload creative work on Ram Mandir with hashtag #ShriRamBhajan on social media adding that he will be sharing some of them through his official X account. 

Earlier, PM Modi, from his official X account, praised singers Jubin Nautiyal, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, and Swati Mishra for their devotional songs on Shri Ram and urged Shri Ram devotees to emerge themselves in Shri Ram’s Bhajan. 

In their interactions with media organisations, the elated singers thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing their devotional songs and for his ‘leadership’ with Jubin Nautiyal adding that he sees PM Modi as a global leader

It is important to note that amid rising spiritual anticipation for the much-awaited grand consecration ceremony, social media users can also share their devotional songs on Lord Ram with the hashtag #ShriRamBhajan.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The Pran Prishtha ceremony for Ram Lalla will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22nd January at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Before that, the Vedic rituals for the grand ceremony will begin on 16th January 16, a week before the main ceremony which will be attended by around 7,000 distinguished guests.  

As per the scheduled program, a priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on 22nd January 22. 

From 14-22 January, Ram Nagri Ayodhya Dham will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. 

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is set to take place and arrangements have been made to provide food for thousands of devotees who will visit the temple town in the coming days. Multiple tents have been erected in Ayodhya to host the anticipated influx of devotees for the grand consecration. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has outlined provisions for 10,000-15,000 individuals.

Meanwhile, BJP, RSS, VHP, and other social and cultural Hindu organisations have announced their plans to mark the occasion in its grandeur. The members of Hindu outfits have been visiting households with ‘Akshat’ (rice) and invitation cards to visit Ram Mandir after the inauguration ceremony concludes on 22nd January. They have also been making arrangements to livestream the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in thousands of temples across the country.

OpIndia Staff



