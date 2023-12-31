On 31st December (Sunday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the last address of ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2023. Going into the New Year, PM Modi urged his family members, Indians, to make a resolve to move forward afresh, with new energy and at a faster pace.

Join in for a very special episode of #MannKiBaat as we discuss Fit India, superfoods and more! https://t.co/6SCfnQgRxa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2023

PM Modi asks Indians to share creations on Shri Ram with #ShriRamBhajan

Sharing his thoughts on the excitement over the inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir, PM Modi said there is excitement and enthusiasm in the entire country about the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and people are expressing their feelings in a multitude of ways.

PM Modi noted that in the last few days, many new songs, bhajans, and poems have been composed on Shri Ram and Ayodhya. There are many experienced artists involved and even new emerging young artists have also composed heart-warming bhajans.

Consequently, PM Modi advised Indians, “Could we all share all such creations with a common hashtag? I request you to share your creations on social media with the hashtag Shri Ram Bhajan (#shriRamBhajan). This compilation will turn into a flow of emotions and devotion in which everyone will be immersively imbued with the ethos of Ram.”

As the monthly Radio address marked the 108th episode, PM Modi emphasised the importance of the number 108 which attracts immense faith.

He said, “This is the 108th episode of our shared journey. For us, the importance of the number 108 and its sanctity is a subject of deep study. 108 beads in a rosary, chanting 108 times, 108 divine sites, 108 stairs in temples, 108 bells, this number 108 is associated with immense faith.”

In 108 episodes of #MannKiBaat, we have seen many examples of public participation and derived inspiration from them. pic.twitter.com/wwVkj6Gvoj — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2023

PM Modi added that in these 108 episodes, we have seen many examples of public participation and derived inspiration from them.

From Oscar to Sports, India attained many special achievements this year, highlights PM Modi

During his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi highlighted this year’s special achievements which notably included the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, India becoming the 5th largest economy, and success at the G20 Summit.

PM Modi asserted that today every corner of India is brimming with self-confidence, imbibed with the spirit of a developed India, the spirit of self-reliance. He stated that we (Indians) have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well. The record business on Diwali proved that every Indian is giving importance to the mantra of ‘Vocal For Local’, he added.

India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/kFpfGkuAct — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2023

Referring to the success of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi said, “I am sure that, like me, you too feel proud of our scientists and especially women scientists.”

PM Modi also mentioned RRR’s song Naatu-Naatu and the documentary short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ which won the Oscar awards. He said, that through them, the world saw the creativity of India and understood our bonding with the environment.

Praising Indian athletes’ marvellous performance this year, he highlighted, “Our players won 107 medals in Asian Games and 111 medals in Asian Para Games. Indian players won everyone’s hearts with their performance in the Cricket World Cup. The victory of our women’s cricket team in the Under-19 T-20 World Cup is very inspiring. The achievements of players in many other sports added to the glory of the country. Now Paris Olympics will be held in 2024, for which the whole country is encouraging their players.”

PM Modi stressed the importance and positive impact of Indians making efforts together for the development of our country. To highlight this, he gave examples of successful campaigns like ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’.

He said, “We are all witness to the participation of crores of people in them. The construction of 70 thousand Amrit Sarovars is also our collective achievement.”

India turning into an Innovation Hub

PM Modi noted that India has registered an impressive jump from 81st in the Global Innovation Index in 2015 to 40th rank. He noted that India, becoming an Innovation Hub, is a symbol of the fact that we are not going to stop.

India becoming an 'innovation hub' is a symbol of the fact that we are not going to stop. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Dm1yeasu4X — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2023

Lauding India’s potential, PM Modi said, “This year, the number of patents filed in India was high, of which about 60% were from domestic funds. This time the highest number of Indian universities have been included in the QS Asia University Rankings. If we start making a list of these achievements, it can never be completed. This is just a glimpse of how effective India’s potential is – we have to take inspiration from these successes of the country; these achievements of the people of the country; take pride in them, make new resolves.”

He noted that hope and enthusiasm about India pervades everywhere. When India turns developed, the youth will benefit the most. But the youth will benefit more when they are fit, the PM asserted.

‘Stay fit, Stay healthy’: PM Modi lays emphasises on Health, shares messages of notable personalities

PM Modi stressed the need for mental health along with physical health and well-being. He said nowadays we see how much talk there is about lifestyle-related diseases, it is a matter of great concern for all of us, especially the youth.

The Prime Minister mentioned that through India’s efforts, 2023 was celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

For this #MannKiBaat episode, PM @narendramodi had requested citizens to share inputs related to Fit India. Numerous StartUps have also shared their suggestions on the NaMo App, highlighting several unique efforts. pic.twitter.com/ms0pqpWpmp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2023

He also shared the experiences of eminent personalities including Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, cricket player Harmanpreet Kaur, Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, Actor Akshay Kumar, and young start-up founder Rishabh Malhotra who talk about physical and mental health.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev shared his views regarding Fitness, especially Fitness of the Mind.

A wonderful message from @SadhguruJV on the significance of mental health. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/ZmqoPZEJj9 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2023

Indian Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur stressed that her first suggestion will be that ‘one cannot out-train a bad diet’ adding that one has to be very careful about when to eat and what to eat. She advised people to have regular exercise and sleep seven hours which are very important for the body and help in staying fit.

Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain @ImHarmanpreet has a special message on importance of having a proper diet and regular exercise. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/YrooxjqQvo — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2023

Sharing his experience, Vishwanathan Anand emphasised remaining calm and focus on the task ahead, advising listeners to have a minimum of seven-eight hours of sound sleep.

During the ‘Mann ki Baat’ address, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said that it is very important to understand what is good and what is bad for one’s fitness.

"Don't live a filter life, live a fitter life"… @akshaykumar's inspiring message on fitness. He calls for focusing on physical fitness as well as overall well-being. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/krNcVnLtSl — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2023

Kumar noted that with shortcuts, the body swells from the outside but remains hollow from the inside. Remember that shortcuts can cut your life short, Kumar added.

He further urged listeners, “In this New Year, promise yourself… no chemicals, no shortcut exercise, yoga, good food, sleeping on time, some meditation, and most importantly, happily accept the way you look. After today, don’t live a filter life, live a fitter life. Take care. Jai Mahakal.”

Founder of Bengaluru-based start-up ‘Tagda Raho’, Rishabh Malhotra pointed out that fitness can be achieved through traditional exercises of India using Mace and Mugdar.

Here is what fitness enthusiast Rishabh Malhotra has to say about staying fit ad active. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/U1BhQyGNGD — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2023

PM Modi noted that everyone has their way to achieve fitness but the important mantra is ‘Stay Healthy, Stay Fit’. He added that what could be a bigger resolve than your own fitness to start 2024?

Concluding his 108th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, PM Modi stated that India’s achievements are the achievements of every Indian, and Indians have to continuously work for the development of India keeping in mind the Panch Pran.

He stressed that the first criterion behind our work and decisions should be ‘what the country will get from it; what benefits it will bring to the country’. PM Modi asserted that there is no greater mantra than “Rashtra Pratham – Nation First” adding that by adhering to this mantra, we Indians will make our country developed and self-reliant.