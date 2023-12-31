On 31st December, during this year’s final episode of “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his thoughts on the national “excitement and enthusiasm” surrounding the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January next year. He also encouraged people to use the hashtag ‘Shri Ram Bhajan’ to post their artistic creations on social media. He pointed out that individuals had penned several devotional songs and poems on Lord Ram and Ayodhya and he advised them to post them online with the hashtag.

He stated, “My family members, there is excitement and enthusiasm in the entire country in connection with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. People are expressing their feelings in a multitude of ways. You must have noticed that during the last few days, many new songs and new bhajans have been composed on Shri Ram and Ayodhya. Many people are also writing new poems. There are many experienced artists in it and new emerging young artists have also composed heart-warming bhajans. I have also shared some songs and bhajans on my social media. It seems that the art world is becoming a participant in this historic moment in its own unique style,” while addressing the audience.

“One thing comes to my mind, could we all share all such creations with a common hashtag,” he inquired and added, “I request you to share your creations on social media with the hashtag Shri Ram Bhajan (#ShriRamBhajan). This compilation will turn into a flow of emotions and devotion in which everyone will be immersively imbued with the ethos of Ram.” The prime minister as well as other prominent figures including politicians, actors, sports persons, industrialists and religious leaders are scheduled to arrive at Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.

He mentioned that he had utilised the artificial intelligence technology ‘Bhashini’ for the first time in public to speak with the thousands of people who had travelled from Tamil Nadu to Kashi for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. “The day is not far when an address will be delivered in one language and the public will listen to the same speech in their own language in real-time. The day is not far when an address will be delivered in one language and the public will listen to the same speech in their own language in real-time. The same will happen with films also when the public will listen to real-time translation with the help of AI in the cinema hall.”

A section on mental and physical health was also included in the broadcast as part of the ‘Fit India’ campaign. Notable individuals such as chess champion Vishwanathan Anand, actor Akshay Kumar, Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev shared their fitness knowledge.

He highlighted, “Friends, today every corner of India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India, the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well. The record business on Diwali proved that every Indian is giving importance to the mantra of ‘Vocal For Local’. PM Modi talked about how he received congratulations on India’s moon mission, specifically Chandrayaan-3 and expressed his admiration for the nation’s scientists, particularly the women who work in the field.

He recounted the major successes of the movie RRR’s Natu-Natu song and the documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on the international platform including the Oscars. “Through them, the world saw the creativity of India and understood our bonding with the environment. This year our athletes also performed marvellously in sports. Our players won 107 medals in the Asian Games and 111 medals in the Asian Para Games. Indian players won everyone’s hearts with their performance in the Cricket World Cup. The victory of our women’s cricket team in the Under-19 T-20 World Cup is very inspiring. The achievements of players in many other sports added to the glory of the country. Now Paris Olympics will be held in 2024, for which the whole country is encouraging her players.”

The prime minister remarked, “In these 108 episodes, we have seen many examples of public participation and derived inspiration from them. Now after reaching this milestone, we have to resolve to move forward afresh, with new energy and at a faster pace. And what a joyous coincidence it is that tomorrow’s sunrise will be the first sunrise of 2024, we would have entered the year 2024. Best wishes to all of you for 2024.”

He ended his speed with optimism for the future and wished, “May you all reach new heights of success in 2024, may you all stay healthy, stay fit, stay immensely happy, this is my prayer. In 2024 we will once again discuss the new achievements of the people of the country.”