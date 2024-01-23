Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting Meghalaya as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, has become a lover of the state’s pineapples, claiming they are the best he has ever tasted. While praising the pineapples in Meghalaya, he lied and indicated that the infrastructural development had not reached the state to make it economically and socially stable. Gandhi also questioned why the fruits from the state were not being exported to other countries.

“Today, while driving here, we stopped and tasted some pineapples. A daughter and a mother were selling pineapples on the side of the road. In my entire life, I have never had such delicious pineapples. Immediately after I had it, I called up my mother and said I am bringing some of the best pineapples in the world for you,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi went on to ask, “Why isn’t the best-tasting pineapple in the world available to the entire world, and why are the farmers in the states not benefiting from selling it to the rest of the world?” He indicated that the world can’t have these pineapples because infrastructure has not been developed.

In my entire life, I have never tasted a pineapple more delicious than what I tasted here in Meghalaya.



I have a few questions:



1. Why isn't the best-tasting pineapple available to the entire world?

2. Why is the best-tasting pineapple in the world not being sold in London,… pic.twitter.com/qlPIXh18Mf — Congress (@INCIndia) January 22, 2024

The Congress leader stated that we must create a new vision for India that offers farmers and small businesses with facilities to export their products around the world. Rahul Gandhi eventually attempted to spread false information against the current ruling government ahead of the 2024 General Elections. He indicated that the citizens of the state were not benefiting due to a lack of infrastructural development.

However, Gandhi ignored the fact that India has been exporting pineapples from Meghalaya to various places in the Gulf. The state government in August 2023 stated that the pineapples from the state have been gaining more and more popularity within and outside the country. Malls across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Kuwait have been selling these pineapples.

Meghalaya offers a vast range of agroclimatic conditions, resulting in a wide range of agricultural and horticultural goods. These crops, which are farmed in traditional ways by local populations, are typically naturally organic. These elements contribute to the state’s produce gradually becoming known for its particular quality and taste. Produce such as Lakadong turmeric, GI-tagged Khasi mandarin, and Kew pineapples are more popular in Meghalaya.

Meghalayan pineapples have significantly lower pesticide and heavy metal residues than mainland Indian pineapples. In addition, they taste less acidic and much sweeter. Pineapples have a Brix value of 16-18, indicating their sweetness. Pineapples are Meghalaya’s One District One Product for the Ri Bhoi and East Garo Hills districts.

The spectacular display celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Abu Dhabi’s Al-Wahda Mall featured the tastiest pineapples from Meghalaya as the centerpiece. The prominent Lulu Group is marketing these pineapples in several Gulf markets.

As per the reports, these pineapples’ trip from the verdant slopes of the Garo Hills to the sandy coastline of the UAE has been both arduous and fruitful. Jamge Integrated Village Cooperative Society (IVCS) from Songsak C&RD Block in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district has successfully exported pineapples in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

The government recognises the importance that processing perishable horticulture produce (such as pineapples) can play in increasing shelf life and accessing new markets. Efforts are also being made to increase processing capacity and infrastructure in the state through local farmer collectives.

The government is also training farmer collectives on how to aggregate, grade, sort, and package pineapples for regular export. Over 5.2 MT of pineapples from these farmer collectives have been distributed to Reliance outlets in Assam in three weeks. Ringgi Demdema Organic Farmer Producer Company from West Garo Hills has also engaged in similar marketing activities for a 12 MT cargo to Varanasi via ‘DeHaat Seeds to Market’.

Meghalaya contributes over 8% of India’s pineapple production, making it a key player in India’s agriculture map. Beyond its focus on pineapple, the Government of Meghalaya has launched several programs to enhance farmer lives and double their revenue. So far, mission mode interventions have been used for a variety of products such as Lakadong turmeric, honey, aroma, ginger, spice, pepper, Khasi Mandarin, piggery, and more. In addition, to improve value chain support, the government has established approximately 200 CMC as one-stop shops for assisting farmers, and primary farmgate infrastructure is being built to serve as nodes for produce aggregation, processing, and marketing in the project’s villages and clusters.