The whole world has joined Bharatiyas in chanting Shri Ram Naam on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha. But Rahul Gandhi stands out for his sit-in protest in Assam’s Nagaon after he was denied permission by Batadrava Than management to visit the shrine.

Rahul Gandhi is leading his Bharat Nyay Yatra which began on 14th January from Manipur and is set to conclude on 20th March in Mumbai.

VIDEO | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Visuals of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's stage-in in Nagaon, Assam.



Gandhi was denied permission to visit the Batadrava Than shrine earlier today.

A video is going viral of the Congress MP staging a sit-in protest on Monday (22nd January) surrounded by Congress workers and 3 artists in traditional attire and singing in Assamese.

Another video shows the former Congress President arguing with the temple security. As he steps out of his car, he asks the security, “Brother issue kya hai? (what is the problem?),” to which the security directs him ahead.

VIDEO | "What is the issue brother? Can I go and see the barricades? What mistake I have done that I am not allowed inside the temple?" Congress leader @RahulGandhi tells a security official as he is stopped from visiting Assam's Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta…

“What is the issue brother? Can I go and see the barricades? What mistake I have done that I am not allowed inside the temple?” he says to the security.

He further says that he has taken permission and he has been invited by the temple.

However, on 21st January, the management of Batadrava Than in Assam had requested the Congress leader to reschedule his visit to the Shrine instead of visiting on the day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed the Congress MP for planning to visit the shrine during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

He urged Gandhi to consider the broader implications of his visit that coincided with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. However, it is clear how Rahul Gandhi chose to defy the repeated requests.

This is the second such outburst that Rahul Gandhi has had in less than 24 hours.

On 21st January, Rahul Gandhi could be seen losing his cool after a group of locals along with BJP leaders chanted Jai Shri Ram and Modi, Modi. The video of his outburst made headlines.

Rahul Gandhi lost his cool after Jai Shri Ram and Modi Modi slogans were raised in his presence. If this is how rattled he is, how will he face the people of this country in days ahead, after the anti-Hindu Congress rejected the invite to be part of the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya?

According to the BJP IT cell head, Rahul Gandhi lost his cool on hearing Jai Shri Ram and Modi slogans. Taking a dig at the Congress party, Malviya asked how would the party face people after it decided to reject the Ram Mandir invite.

However, the Congress cried victimhood claiming that Rahul Gandhi’s bus was attacked by BJP workers who were carrying sticks. In response, BJP shared the video to counter the charge.

In the attached video, locals and BJP supporters can be seen waving saffron flags and raising slogans ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi Modi’, prompting an angry reaction from the Congress leader.