As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir approaches, the usual suspects are suffering from a meltdown that has become a hallmark of their conduct, besides being unabashedly hypocritical, since Modi rose to power in 2014. Any decision by the Modi government triggers a nervous breakdown among this lot of left-leaning ‘liberals’ who had grown accustomed to crumbs thrown at them by the previous regimes that, unfortunately for them, stopped after May 2014.

And since then, these usual suspects, many of whom claim to be ‘journalists’ but are nothing but shameless propagandists, have been ranting against the Modi government, hoping against hope that their routine but asinine outbursts against PM Modi would find some takers and help them take down the might of the Modi juggernaut that, at the present moment, seems to be unstoppable.

In this pursuit, one YouTuber, Sakshi Joshi, a former ‘journalist’ known for her shrill rhetorics against the Modi government, recently posted a video wherein she went on a bizarre rant against the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Joshi sarcastically commented on the construction of the Ram Mandir, suggesting that people seem to believe all problems will magically disappear just because the temple is being built in Ayodhya. In a widely circulated video on social media, Joshi mocked the idea that contributing Rs 20 crores to build the Ram Mandir would miraculously solve all woes, jokingly claiming that God will even tackle inflation simply because the temple is under construction.

Is she alright? What happened to her-broken or drunk? pic.twitter.com/mNuMYyNobC — DEEWAN. (@Spoof_Junkey) January 18, 2024

The clip is symbolic of the meltdown that the left-leaning liberals are having as the date of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, or the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, as it is accurately referred to, is just days away. PM Modi, among other dignitaries, will be attending the ceremony and witness the historic moment when Lord Ram will return to his rightful abode after an exile, this time of close to 500 years.

However, what is even more interesting is the fact that Sakshi Joshi is the same ‘journalist who, until 2018, was vociferously demanding that the BJP government at the centre build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as it was an ‘article of faith’ for her.

During a news segment in 2018, when Joshi was associated with News 24, the ‘journalist’ scornfully mocked a BJP leader, suggesting that the party had no genuine intention of constructing a Ram Mandir and was merely leveraging the issue as a political strategy to secure victory in the 2019 elections.

‘Despite having your government in the state at the centre, if you are not building the Ram Mandir, you are not speaking anything on the ordinance, then people would start thinking that you are only using Ram Mandir as a poll strategy to win elections,” Joshi said.

‘Bring an ordinance in the parliament and build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We want to see a magnificent Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; it is an article of faith for us,” Joshi says in a conversation with a BJP leader in 2018, a video of which has now gone viral on the internet after her latest rant against the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ritual in Ayodhya.

Sakshi Joshi in 2018: 'Why are you not making the Ram Mandir, We want to see Grand Temple in Ayodhya'



Fast forward to 2024: 'Wait, they're actually doing it?'



Reality flips the script on the skeptics. pic.twitter.com/INTNzNYU4W — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) January 19, 2024

While being a hypocrite is second nature for such usual suspects, it reflects the deep hatred they harbour for Hindus who, for the first time in five centuries, will witness one of their holiest religious shrines restored to their original owner, Lord Ram. But like the last ten years have shown, liberals’ ranting and raving has little impact on the central government or the public, who continue to view them with suspicion and treat them as sellouts working in the interests of anti-Hindu forces.

January 22, 2024, will be a historic day, marking a pivotal moment that not only saw the return of Ram Lalla to his rightful abode but also served as an inspiration for generations of Hindus to persistently seek justice for their Dharma and their Gods.