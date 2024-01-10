On 22nd January, Lord Ram will be enthroned in the recently constructed grand Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The devotees are making their best effort to serve their beloved God. Now, Raghuveer Singh, a Sikh young man from Agra is preparing to send a postcard bearing the deity’s name 21,000 times, reported Jagran. Notably, he submitted a single postcard with Lord Ram’s name written on it 31,480 times to the Guinness Book of World Records sixteen years ago.

Raghuveer Singh revealed that he witnessed the worshippers of Lord Hanuman scribbling Lord Ram’s name on paper in the Kaila Devi temple in Firozabad in 2007 after which he felt a strong desire to do something different. He then proceeded to inscribe “Waheguru” twenty-one thousand times on a postcard. Afterwards, he wrote Lord Ram’s name more than thirty thousand times.

Raghuveer Singh who was born in Firozabad, presently resides in Agra’s Maharishi Puram. He works as an area manager for a pharmaceutical company. He decided to send the postcards featuring the name of the Lord five months ago as a gift for the consecration ceremony of the temple. He then instituted a daily routine to sit in one place for an hour every day and note the name on a postcard. He puts the name around seventy times in one line and it is written in such a precise and close manner that the name is only visible at very close range. However, it can easily be read with the help of a lens.

He has to sharpen the pencil’s tip after writing the name every five times. He penned Lord Ram’s name on a postcard for the first time sixteen years ago and now owing to his devotion he is doing it for the second time on the inauguration event of the temple. He remarked that he would complete it by 20th January and then send the postcard to the Ram Mandir.

Interestingly, Raghuveer Singh has donated blood 86 times. He has been doing the noble work for the last 19 years. Furthermore, he formed a life-saving group to help people donate blood which is joined by individuals from all over the country. They are also referred to as “Jeevan Rakshak” (life saviours) by the people due to this reason.