In a peculiar turn of events at the United Nations, South Africa, a nation with a dark history of racial oppression, has filed a case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, sparking an ironic juxtaposition. The case unfolded at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where South Africa demanded an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, alleging genocidal acts.

The allegations point to Israel’s actions since the 7th October 2023 attack by terrorist organisation Hamas with claims of intentional harm causing substantial so-called Palestinian casualties. Israel staunchly refuted these accusations, emphasising its military actions are solely directed against Hamas.

The ICJ hearings were initiated when South Africa presented its case, arguing that Israel’s actions in Gaza are “genocidal in character” and fall within the definition of genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The allegations encompassed killing Palestinians, causing bodily and mental harm, and creating conditions for their physical destruction. Israel, a signatory to the Genocide Convention, denied these charges, labelling them as baseless and emphasising its commitment to international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in defence of his country’s actions, reiterated that Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population. He underscored that Israel is combating Hamas terrorists, stressing adherence to international law in minimising civilian casualties. The conflict traces back to the terrorist outfit Hamas’s cross-border rampage on 7th October, resulting in Israel’s all-out war to counter the attack.

The irony deepens as South Africa, once a victim of racial oppression, finds itself under scrutiny for challenging Israel on genocide allegations. The African National Congress, South Africa’s ruling party, has a long history of supporting the Palestinian cause, drawing parallels between Israel’s policies and its so-called apartheid era. South Africa’s current actions raise questions about its moral authority, considering its historical challenges and the ongoing domestic issues it faces.