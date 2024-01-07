The holy city of Ayodhya is preparing for the historic return of Shri Ram as the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir is set to take place on 22nd January 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished guests. Amidst the happiness over the “return of the king”, after a centuries-long wait, the Hindu community remembers all the Karsevaks who sacrificed their lives for the Ramjanmabhoomi from the era of Mughals to Mulayam. Among countless such known and unknown martyrs was Bhagwan Singh Jat, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. OpIndia reached out to Bhagwan Singh’s family for more information on their present condition.

On 2 November 1990, the day then-Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav declared that “even a bird cannot fly in Ayodhya,” Bhagwan Singh arrived near Ramjanmbhoomi. Singh was killed by a bullet fired by police acting on government orders. Bhagwan Singh was born in the Aligarh district village of Nagla Balram. His family currently resides in Aligarh’s Aturra village. Farming has traditionally been the family’s primary source of income. Bhagwan Singh had two brothers namely Vijay Pal Singh and Nepal Singh. Vijaypal Singh also died four years ago. He has two sons, one of whom is a farmer and the other is preparing to join the police force after the CM Yogi Adityanath government announced a police recruitment drive.

Bhagwan Singh was postponing marriage to focus on the spread of Dharma

OpIndia spoke with Hariom Singh, the late Bhagwan Singh Jat’s nephew. He stated that his uncle was only 24 years old when he sacrificed his life. He had attended RSS shakhas since he was a child. Bhagwan Singh went to Mathura to continue his education after finishing his initial studies in Aligarh. He continued to propagate Hindutva here as well. Bhagwan Singh never married. When his family members urged him to think about getting married, he used to avoid the discussion.

Bhagwan Singh attended RSS shakhas since childhood (Image: OpIndia Hindi)

“I am leaving Maa, I may not be able to return home”

Hariom Singh went on to say that when his uncle Bhagwan Singh heard that Ram devotees were gathering in Ayodhya for Kar Seva, he couldn’t stop himself. Bhagwan Singh travelled from Mathura to Aligarh before heading to Ayodhya. “Mother, I am leaving,” he said as he touched his mother’s feet. Now I may not be able to come back ” Hariom Singh said that his grandmother Shishkaur Devi did not comprehend why her son was talking about going to Ayodhya at that time. They assumed Bhagwan Singh was just going to Mathura or elsewhere nearby.

Furthermore, Hariom Singh told OpIndia that his uncle had left the house on October 28, 1990. There was police security all around at the time. The distance between Aligarh and Ayodhya is approximately 500 kilometres. On Mulayam Singh’s orders, the police patrolled the footpaths in rural areas, in addition to the rail and bus routes. Only those who visited Ayodhya or worshipped Ram were detained and tortured before being imprisoned. Despite this, according to Hariom Singh, his uncle Bhagwan Singh surpassed all the barriers placed by the Mulayam government and arrived in Ayodhya.

Hariom Singh told us that his uncle was killed in the Ayodhya Kar Sevak massacre on 2 November 1990. The bullet is said to have struck Bhagwan Singh in the chest. His death occurred somewhere near Ramjanmabhoomi. Bhagwan Singh’s family learned about his sacrifice after 2 November from other kar sevaks in the group.

Elderly parents searched for several days but could not find Bhagwan Singh’s dead body

While speaking to OpIndia, Hariom Singh grew emotional. After a brief silence, he said that as soon as he learned of Bhagwan Singh’s death, his elderly grandparents left for Ayodhya. Due to the restrictions, they had difficulty reaching Ayodhya at first, but once there, finding the corpse of their son was like finding a needle in a haystack. Hariom’s grandfather, Jawahar Singh Jat, and his elderly wife looked for his Bhagwan Singh’s body for several days but their efforts went in vain. Even the government and administration officials refused to assist the elderly couple while they wandered the streets and river banks of Ayodhya. Eventually, both returned to Aligarh empty-handed and with a heart full of sorrow.

Even today, Bhagwan Singh’s mother tears up over the pain of not getting to see her son one last time

Hariom Singh suspects his uncle’s body was thrown into the Saryu River by police officers deployed in Ayodhya back then. Bhagwan Singh’s supreme sacrifice rendered his father, Jawahar Singh, extremely devastated. Lost in his profound grief, Jawahar Singh passed away after some time. Shishkaur Devi, Bhagwan Singh’s 92-year-old mother, is still alive. Hariom Singh told us that his grandmother still sheds tears because she will never see her martyred son again. However, Hariom Singh’s entire family is pleased with the construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. According to this family, Bhagwan Singh’s sacrifice was worthwhile as eventually, his dream is taking the shape of reality.

“We are proud of his sacrifice, and are ready to lay down our lives as well”

Bhagwan Singh’s sacrifice is honoured with a memorial in Aligarh as a small statue of Bhagwan Singh is installed in his hometown of Nagla Balram by his family on their land. Hariom Singh expressed hope that a symbol of his uncle’s memory would be included in the newly constructed Lord Ram temple. This memory, according to Hariom Singh, will inspire countless people to fight for Dharma. Hariom Singh also stated that he is proud of his uncle’s sacrifice and that if necessary, he is willing to give his life in the name of Lord Ram.

Bhagwan Singh’s memorial in his village

Hariom Singh has two brothers. His father Nepal Singh is a farmer. Nepal Singh’s elder son works in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department and is currently posted in Ghaziabad. Hariom Singh, on the other hand, holds multiple degrees. Along with his younger brother, he is preparing for teacher recruitment. Hariom Singh also wants the current government to pay attention to the families of other martyrs who died in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement alongside him. Hariom also wishes for the families of the martyrs to be provided assistance for the darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi.