Following Israel’s allegations against UNRWA staffers, around six Western nations have suspended their funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). It was created by the United Nations General Assembly in 1949.

The Western nations that have so far taken action against the UN body include the US, the UK, Italy, Australia, Canada, and Finland.

Notably, on Friday (26th January), UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini revealed that Israel has accused a dozen UNRWA staffers of being involved in the 7th October terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. He added that the agency has terminated the contract of these employees and launched an investigation into this case.

On Friday, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister stated that the 7th October Hamas attacks had involved “people who are on their [UNRWA] salaries”, as reported by BBC.

Mark Regev said that there was information showing teachers working in UNRWA schools had “openly celebrated” the 7th October terror attacks.

He also referred to an Israeli hostage who, after getting released from Hamas captivity, said that she had been “held in the house of someone who worked for UNRWA”.

He added, “They have a union which is controlled by Hamas and I think it’s high time that the UN investigated these links between UNRWA and Hamas.”

The serious allegations labelled by Israel kicked off a domino effect among UNRWA donors including the biggest funder US.

The scathing responses by UNRWA donors announcing the suspension of financing for the agency

Earlier, the US State Department announced that it was suspending additional funding to the UN agency. The department added that it was “extremely troubled” by the allegations that UN staff were also involved in the 7th October terror attacks on Israel.

The European Union stated that it would assess further steps “based on the result of the full and comprehensive investigation”.

Following the US footsteps, Canada also announced the suspension of funding to the UN agency.

Taking to X, Canada’s Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen wrote, “Canada unequivocally condemns the October 7th attack on Israel. I am deeply troubled by the allegations relating to some UNRWA employees. I have instructed Global Affairs Canada to pause all additional funding to UNRWA pending the outcome of the investigation.”