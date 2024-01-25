On 24th January, a man named Fakhruddin Qureshi released a video seeking security from the UP government and police as he was getting death threats for distributing saffron flags on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

In the video shared by Bharat Samachar on X, Qureshi said he was depressed. He said he distributed the flags for the unity of Hindus and Muslims. However, after distributing flags, he started getting abusive messages and threats. “I am not leaving my home. Please get me justice. Punish me if I have done something wrong.” Lucknow Police sought the victim’s address in reply to the post by Bharat Samachar.

कृपया संबंधित थाना व स्थानीय पता साझा करे। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) January 24, 2024

Bharat Samachar published a video of Qureshi distributing saffron flags on 22nd January. In the video, Quereshi wore a Bharatiya Janata party scarf on his neck. As per the post on X, Qureshi distributed saffron flags with the name of Bhagwan Ram written in different parts of Lucknow.

लखनऊ



लखनऊ के मुस्लिम परिवार ने बांटे झंडे



➡प्रभु जय श्रीराम नाम के लिखे बांटे झंडे



➡झंडे बाटकर मुस्लिम परिवार ने दिया एकता का संदेश



➡भगवान श्रीराम का मंदिर बनने पर जताई खुशी



➡राजधानी लखनऊ के विभिन्न इलाकों में बांटे झंडे



➡फखरुद्दीन कुरैशी के परिवार ने बांटे भगवा झंडे.… pic.twitter.com/nM1NFosJTD — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) January 22, 2024

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

On 22nd January, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla took place at Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘Yajmaan’ at the ceremony. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and hundreds of saints, seers, priests, VIPs, celebrities and people across the globe witness the ceremony. Three Ram Lalla’s Murtis were made by three different scupturists, out of which Arun Yogiraj’s Murti was selected for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the old idol at the disputed structure in the late 1940s, has also been placed at the Ram Mandir.