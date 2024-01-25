Thursday, January 25, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man Fakhruddin Qureshi gets death threats for distributing saffron flags on Pran Pratishtha, seeks justice

Fakhruddin Qureshi said he distributed the flags for the unity of Hindus and Muslims. However, after distributing flags, he started getting abusive messages and threats.

Fakhruddin Qureshi got threats for distributing saffron flags
Fakhruddin Qureshi got threats for distributing saffron flags (Image: SS from viral videos)
On 24th January, a man named Fakhruddin Qureshi released a video seeking security from the UP government and police as he was getting death threats for distributing saffron flags on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

In the video shared by Bharat Samachar on X, Qureshi said he was depressed. He said he distributed the flags for the unity of Hindus and Muslims. However, after distributing flags, he started getting abusive messages and threats. “I am not leaving my home. Please get me justice. Punish me if I have done something wrong.” Lucknow Police sought the victim’s address in reply to the post by Bharat Samachar.

Bharat Samachar published a video of Qureshi distributing saffron flags on 22nd January. In the video, Quereshi wore a Bharatiya Janata party scarf on his neck. As per the post on X, Qureshi distributed saffron flags with the name of Bhagwan Ram written in different parts of Lucknow.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

On 22nd January, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla took place at Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘Yajmaan’ at the ceremony. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and hundreds of saints, seers, priests, VIPs, celebrities and people across the globe witness the ceremony. Three Ram Lalla’s Murtis were made by three different scupturists, out of which Arun Yogiraj’s Murti was selected for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the old idol at the disputed structure in the late 1940s, has also been placed at the Ram Mandir.

