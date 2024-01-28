Sunday, January 28, 2024
UP: Two-year-old child brutally attacked by stray dogs in Barabanki during Republic Day celebrations, over 40 wounds on his body

The stray dogs dragged Atharva and continued to bite and injure him until his father and other police officers heard his loud cries.

Shraddha Pandey
Two-year-old victim sustained 40 bite wounds during brutal dog attack on 26th January in Barabanki (Image via ZeeNews)
In an appalling incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, the two-year-old son of a police constable, Gaurav Tiwari, was bitten by 4 to 5 stray dogs during Republic Day celebrations on January 26th near Police Line. The stray dogs dragged Atharva and continued to bite and injure him until his father and other police officers heard his loud cries. When the policemen arrived, they chased the dogs away, rescuing the two-year-old.

Subsequently, the victim was rushed to a district hospital, however, considering his serious condition, the boy was referred to Lucknow.

According to reports, Head Constable Gaurav Tiwari and his family reside in the police lines of the ANTF police station area. On January 26, Gaurav Tiwari came to show his two-year-old son Atharva the Republic Day celebrations. After he arrived at the police station with his child, he went inside for some work. Just thereafter, Atharva stepped out of the police station, playing, and was attacked by five furious dogs. The dogs dragged the young child to the bushes. Head Constable Gaurav began looking for him when his son was not seen nearby.

Then Gaurav heard the dogs barking and his son screaming. Gaurav arrived at the location where the sounds were coming from, accompanied by a few police officers. He noticed that the dogs were brutally biting Atharva. The victim was taken to a district hospital where the doctors provided first aid and referred Atharva to the Trauma Centre at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. Currently, the boy is undergoing treatment at KGMU Trauma Centre.

According to reports, the brutal dog assault caused over 40 wounds to the victim. Meanwhile, the families of police officers living in Barabanki Police Lines are concerned since stray dogs wander freely in the area and often attack the local residents.

