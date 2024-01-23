Tuesday, January 23, 2024
As Western media maligns India over Ram Mandir, here’s how Greece reclaimed churches turned into mosques under Ottoman rule

As the western media unleashes its propaganda onslaught against India over the completion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, it is pertinent to highlight how Greece, too, had reclaimed churches that had once fallen to the Islamic despotism and converted to mosques under the Ottoman Empire.

Greece reclaimed several churches that were converted into mosques by Ottomans
Greece reclaimed several churches that were converted into mosques by Ottomans (Image:oulosP/X)
7

Greece’s history has diverse cultural aspects prominently featured by the Byzantine Empire and Ottoman rule. The country has a complex heritage that is visible via architectural landscape. Numerous churches were once converted into mosques during the Ottoman occupation. Later, they were reclaimed and restored to their original religious purpose.

As the Western media unleashes its propaganda onslaught against India over the completion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, it is pertinent to highlight how Greece, too, had reclaimed churches that had once fallen to the Islamic despotism and converted to mosques under the Ottoman Empire. Several Western media outlets have fallen over themselves to malign the Indian government over the completion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, making disingenuous claims and resorting to obscurantism as they downplayed the legacy of Muslim rule in India that involved usurping temples and destroying the presiding deities within them to humiliate and punish the ‘idol-worshipping kafirs’.

So while the Western media make a beeline to defame India, it is worth revisiting how Greece, a European country intimately cognisant of the horrors of the Islamic rule, took measures to restore its Christian legacy and rich cultural heritage that predated the oppressive Ottoman rule it had to endure for centuries.

The Byzantine Empire lasted for thousands of years and fell to the Ottomans in the 15th century. The period marks a profound transformation in the religious and cultural landscape of the region. When Ottomans established their rule in Greece, they brought a significant change to convert churches to mosques. It is a practice that has been common among the Islamic rule over centuries regardless of geography. Wherever Islamic rulers went, they destroyed religious places that stood for hundreds of years to build mosques over them or simply converted the buildings into mosques. It was done to reflect the religious identity of the “new ruler” of the region and humiliate the natives by destroying their religious places that often served as the epicentre of their civilisational history.

X user Paul Antonopoulos, a PhD Candidate, wrote a thread on the Churches that were once converted by Ottomans to mosques and were later converted back to their original religious purpose. In 1493, Agios Demetrios’s church in Thessaloniki was converted into a mosque. The church was built in the 4th century AD. It was reclaimed and converted back to a church in 1949.

Hagia Sophia Church in Monemvasia was constructed in 1150. It was turned into a mosque in 1715. Later, in 1827, repair works began to turn it back into a church.

The construction of Hagia Sophia in Mystras dates back to the 1300s. It was converted to a mosque by the Ottoman invaders. The exact year of its conversion into a mosque is unknown. It was converted back into a church immediately after Greece’s independence in 1830.

Agios Spyridon church in Rhodes was constructed in the 1200s. It was turned into a mosque in 1522. It was turned back into a church after the Ottoman Empire fell.

The Church of Panagia Chalkeon in Thessaloniki was constructed in 1028. It was converted into a mosque in 140 and restored to a church in 1934.

Holy Trinity Church in Rhodes was constructed between 1365 and 1374 as a catholic church. Paul wrote, “[It was] converted into a mosque under the name Khan Zade Mescidi by the Ottomans, then turned into an Orthodox church when Greece annexed the island after World War II.”

The Church of Prophet Elijah in Thessaloniki was constructed in the 1300s. In 1430, it was converted into a mosque and restored into a church in the early 1900s.

Church of Saint Nicholas in Chania was a Catholic church built around 1320. It was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans. It was reclaimed in 1918 and turned into an Orthodox Church.

In the case of India, the Mughals did the same with temples associated with Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. Hundreds of temples were razed down to build mosques. For example, the Hindu Temple of Bhagwan Ram was demolished in Ayodhya by Babur to build a mosque in the mid-1500s. The disputed structure stood on the spot for almost 500 years. Hindus could reclaim the land and build the Bhavya Ram Mandir after the Supreme Court of India handed the disputed piece of land to Hindus in November 2019. The temple was open to the public in January 2024 after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January.

Cultural Significance of Reclaiming Religious Structures

The reclamation of religious places is about more than just restoring the buildings. It is a representation of the reclamation of the historical identity and cultural memory of the region. The reclaimed structures stand as a symbol of resilience and continuity. They create a bridge between the past that was once thought to have been lost, the present and the future. They serve as a reminder of the historical and cultural unification inherited by the region’s people. The reclamation of religious structures not only provides a sense of justice but also reignites the hope and desire to move forward among the people who have suffered atrocities for centuries.

The journey of reclaimed religious buildings, whether in Greece, India, or any part of the world, narrates the story of resilience, collaboration, and respect for diversity. Such reclamations often highlight the complex but essential parts of history, culture and religion. They underscore the importance of preserving the true history of the region to ensure future generations can experience them in their proper forms.

