After a Prayagraj-based lawyer claimed that his vegetarian meal was contaminated and had dead rat and cockroaches, (Mumbai) Worli-based Barbeque Nation has refuted the allegations. Issuing a clarification over the controversy, the restaurant chain claimed that it had not found any such lapses during an internal investigation or during an inspection done by the concerned authorities.

According to a reports, the company in an official statement said, “We are in receipt of a complaint from one Mr Rajeev Shukla with an allegation that there were pests found in the food he had ordered from one of our outlet on the 8th Jan, 2024. We have done our internal investigation and found no such internal lapses. Further, we have also got an inspection done from the concerned authorities and have not found any such instances as alleged. We will fully cooperate with the concerned authorities on any further inspection/ audit.”

Recently, a Prayagraj lawyer visiting Mumbai was hospitalised after he claimed he had consumed food he had ordered online from a Worli-based restaurant Barbeque Nation.

35-year-old Rajeev Shukla said he was shocked to find a dead rat and cockroaches in his Classic Veg Meal Box Regular which he ordered online from Barbeque Nation.

I Rajeev shukla from prayagraj visited Mumbai, on 8th jan'24 night ordered veg meal box from BARBEQUE NATION, worli outlet that contained a dead mouse,hospitalised for 75+ hours.complaint has not been lodged at nagpada police not filing my FIR yet.

Unfortunately, Rajeev had already tasted the Dal Makhni when he noticed a dead rat and cockroaches in it. As per reports, he began to develop gastric trouble and was rushed to the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital.

Complaining that the Nagpada Police has not filed his FIR yet, Rajeev shared images of the bill. The address displays the Mumbai Central branch of Barbeque Nation.

He also shared images of the food parcel, the dead rat in the dal and a photo of himself in the hospital.

Rajeev Shukla was quoted by Free Press Journal as saying that he had come to explore Mumbai but this may be his last trip. He said that he is a pure vegetarian and has suffered food poisoning due to the food.

Rajeev reportedly also emailed Barbeque Nation complaining about the food.

“Received food with rat and insect and unfortunately I consumed its major portion. This is just not done since I am a vegetarian, also this is intolerable and I feel like puking; vomited already and it’s continuously running in my head and giving me nausea. Food business is (intended) to keep us alive and not to kill us”, Shukla wrote, sharing an image of the rat floating in the dal.

Rajeev received a response from the restaurant but no one from the establishment came to pay a courtesy visit to the hospital and he had to bear the hospital expense.

6 days later, Shukla filed an FIR against the owner, manager, and chef of Barbeque Nation at Nagpada Police Station.