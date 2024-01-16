Mumbai: Dead rat, cockroaches found in food ordered online from Worli-based Barbeque Nation by Prayagraj lawyer, hospitalised

A Prayagraj lawyer visiting Mumbai was hospitalised after consuming food he ordered online from a Worli-based restaurant Barbeque Nation.

35-year-old Rajeev Shukla was shocked to find a dead rat and cockroaches in his Classic Veg Meal Box Regular which he ordered online from Barbeque Nation.

I Rajeev shukla from prayagraj visited Mumbai, on 8th jan'24 night ordered veg meal box from BARBEQUE NATION, worli outlet that contained a dead mouse,hospitalised for 75+ hours.complaint has not been lodged at nagpada police not filing my FIR yet.

Unfortunately, Rajeev had already tasted the Dal Makhni when he noticed a dead rat and cockroaches in it. As per reports, he began to develop gastric trouble and was rushed to the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital.

He took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I Rajeev shukla from prayagraj visited Mumbai, on 8th jan’24 night ordered veg meal box from BARBEQUE NATION, worli outlet that contained a dead mouse,hospitalised for 75+ hours.complaint has not been lodged at nagpada police not filing my FIR yet.”

Complaining that the Nagpada Police has not filed his FIR yet, Rajeev shared images of the bill. The address displays the Mumbai Central branch of Barbeque Nation.

He also shared images of the food parcel, the dead rat in the dal and a photo of himself in the hospital.

He was quoted by Free Press Journal as saying that he had come to explore Mumbai but this may be his last trip. He said that he is a pure vegetarian and has suffered food poisoning due to the food

“I wanted to explore Mumbai and so I did, coming from Prayagraj but possibly, this might be my last trip. I am a Brahmin and a pure vegetarian, but when my Barbeque Nation order arrived, it gave me the shock of my life. The food contained a dead rat and cockroaches. I suffered food poisoning and got admitted to Nair hospital,” he said.

Rajeev reportedly emailed Barbeque Nation complaining about the food.

“Received food with rat and insect and unfortunately I consumed its major portion. This is just not done since I am a vegetarian, also this is intolerable and I feel like puking; vomited already and it’s continuously running in my head and giving me nausea. Food business is (intended) to keep us alive and not to kill us, Shukla wrote, sharing an image of the rat floating in the dal,” he wrote in the email.

Shukla received a response from the restaurant but no one from the establishment came to pay a courtesy visit to the hospital and he had to bear the hospital expense.

A Manor CRS Team replied for the restaurant, “Dear Guest, We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced and appreciate you taking the time to bring it to our attention. I would like to assure you that your concerns are of the utmost importance to us. Mr Paresh from our Regional Team is already in touch with you to understand the details of the situation and work towards a resolution. Please be assured that we are committed to addressing your concerns promptly and effectively. Our team is actively working on finding a resolution that meets your expectations. Regards.”

6 days later, Shukla filed an FIR against the owner, manager and chef of Barbeque Nation at Nagpada Police Station.

Just 4 days ago, a Jain passenger was served chicken in her vegetarian meal onboard an Air India flight and when she complained on X, she was told to delete her tweet by the airlines.

In July 2023, a mouse dropped dead on the table of some visitors at the IKEA store in Bengaluru.