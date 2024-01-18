On Tuesday, January 16, the Lucknow police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a youth who tried to flee with MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti’s car. The car was en route to pick up the union minister from the airport when the incident happened. The police arrested the youth and charged him with attempted kidnapping based on the complaint filed by Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti’s driver.

In the complaint, the Union Minister’s driver said that the accused tried to run away with the car when he stopped the car to have tea near New Pradhan Dhaba in the Banthara police station area while he was on his way to the airport to receive the minister. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was returning to Lucknow from Delhi.

According to him, the accused suddenly came there, pushed the gunner who was sitting inside the car out of it and tried to drive away with the car. The accused was then apprehended by the other security personnel who surrounded him and stopped the vehicle. When the security personnel pulled out the accused from the car he started hurling abuses at him. The accused was then handed over to the police.

The union minister was not inside the car when the incident took place.

The police, meanwhile, arrested the youth and registered a case against him for attempting to kidnap the minister. The accused is being interrogated.