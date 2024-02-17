A shocking incident of alleged gang rape of a middle-aged Hindu woman came to light from Gujarat’s Vadodara on Saturday (17th February). The 55-year-old victim was gang raped when she was searching for domestic work to earn a livelihood. The accused knew about this after which she was gang-raped by the three accused on the pretext of giving her domestic work. The criminal incident took place in the Khodiyarnagar area of ​​Vadodara.

As per reports, the main accused Vakil Ahmed Pathan is a rickshaw driver who took the woman in the rickshaw to a secluded place where he along with his accomplices Chaman Khan Pathan, and Shaukat Khan Pathan took turns raping her. After committing the crime, the accused left her and fled the crime scene. On learning about the incident, the woman’s daughter immediately informed the police, leading to the swift arrest of all three accused.

According to reports, the Hindu woman residing near the police station in Vadodara had been searching for domestic work to sustain her family’s livelihood for some time now. On Friday (16th February 2024), she was asking another woman for work near her home. Meanwhile, a nearby rickshaw driver, Vakil Ahmed Pathan, overheard their conversation and called her over. When the victim went to him hoping to get domestic work, the accused Vakil Pathan assured her stating that he knew some people who could employ her. Subsequently, he asked for her number.

Later in the night, the accused called the victim and told her that she could find work in a bungalow and asked her to meet immediately. In need of work, she sat in the rickshaw with him to go to see the bungalow. But Vakil Ahmed Pathan took her to a deserted place in the Chhani area where his two accomplices Shaukat Khan Pathan and Chaman Pathan were already present.

When the woman protested sensing something was wrong, the three dragged her to a nearby deserted place. The three accused then stripped her and took turns to rape her. They fled the scene after committing the crime, and the woman informed about the ordeal to her daughter. After that, her daughter rushed to the spot. From there, they called the police control room and informed them about the incident

After receiving the complaint, the police formed four teams and apprehended all three rapists. Cops were able to arrest the culprits based on CCTV footage.

After receiving the complaint, the police scanned CCTV footage of the concerned locations and identified the autorickshaw in which the woman was taken by the culprit. Based on the registration number of the autorickshaw used in the crime, police were able to nab the criminals, mastermind Vakil Pathan along with his accomplices Chaman Khan and Shaukat Pathan, within a few hours.

According to police, currently, all three accused are undergoing medical examinations along with the victim. The police also added that Chaman Khan has been previously noted for involvement in such criminal activities, while the main accused, lawyer Pathan, and Shaukat Khan Pathan are also associated with minor criminal offenses.

Shokat Khan Pathan has been previously noted for involvement in such criminal activities, while the main accused Vakil Pathan, and Shaukat Khan Pathan are also associated with minor criminal offenses.

Sharing details about the crime, M.P. Bhojani DCP said that the rickshaw driver called the woman on the pretext of giving her work and took her to a deserted place. His two friends were already standing there. All three took turns to rape her.