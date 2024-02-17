Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, 19, known for playing Babita Phogat in biopic ‘Dangal’, dies

Dangal movie fame Suhani Bhatnagar breathed her last at the tender age of 19 reportedly owing to a side effect from her medication after suffering a fracture in the leg. The news of her death was confirmed by Aamir Khan Productions.

The production house shared a story on Instagram that read, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace.”

As per reports, Suhani died in Delhi on Saturday (17th February). It is being reported that the actress was undergoing treatment for a fracture in her leg. Owing to the treatment, her body began retaining fluid which is being reported as the cause of her death.

However, official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Suhani was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital for quite some time. Her last rites will be performed on Saturday in Faridabad’s Ajaronda Swarga Ashram.

Suhani Bhatnagar was known for playing the role of Babita Kumari in the biopic Dangal alongside Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim. After Dangal, the Suhani was seen in several commercials and ads.

In 2019, Suhani decided to take a break from acting to focus on her studies. She was active on social media till November 2021. She lived with her family in Faridabad.