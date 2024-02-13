The Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi is fully prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora on Tuesday (13th February), ahead of the “Ahlan Modi” event.

The Indian expatriate community, which numbers around 3.5 million, is the largest ethnic group in the UAE, accounting for roughly 35% of the total population. Over 65,000 registrations have been processed for the event to welcome PM Modi, marking an unprecedented response.

According to Jitendra Vaidya, President of the Indian People Forum and organiser of the ‘Ahlan Modi’ initiative, the registration for the event crossed 65,000 and it was closed on 2nd February.

“It is a very unique type of event because there is no single organization conducting this event; it is an entire community arranging it. As you may know, when PM Modi’s name comes, people gather in large numbers. This is the love for PM Modi,” Vaidya was quoted as saying by ANI.

The event, planned by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, has received a lot of attention, demonstrating the public’s admiration and support for Prime Minister Modi.

Indian cultural songs being played now as diaspora event Ahlan Modi set to begin in a few hours from now. https://t.co/QeuHEnZaSr pic.twitter.com/VS19nOIDWc — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 13, 2024

Vaidya emphasised the community-driven character of ‘Ahlan Modi,’ highlighting that it is not coordinated by a single organisation, but is rather a collaborative effort. The event’s main highlights include an exhibition of over 700 cultural artists, which brings to life the immense diversity of Indian arts while also providing an inclusive cultural feast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian diaspora and said he was proud of their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world”.

We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE’s Indian diaspora at the #AhlanModi programme! Do join this memorable occasion. https://t.co/CmyTBalEyY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

Before leaving for his trip to the United Arab Emirates, the Prime Minister, in another post on X, said that over the next two days, which will also take him to Qatar, he will “attend various programs, which will deepen India’s bilateral relations with these nations”.

Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India's bilateral relations with these nations.



My visit to UAE will be my seventh since assuming office, indicating the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship. I… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

More than 150 Indian community groups are planning to take part in the event, highlighting India’s regional diversity as well as the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from throughout the Emirates, creating a rich tapestry of diversity and harmony.

In a spectacular demonstration of solidarity and expectation, the Indian community’s ‘Nari Shakti’ has expressed tremendous support and delight. They have enrolled in large numbers and are actively promoting the event, symbolising the spirit of women’s empowerment, communal harmony, and participation, according to the organising committee.

The WION news has published several photographs and videos of the event, in which the enthusiastic women can be seen dressed up in beautiful Indian attire waiting for PM Modi’s arrival at the stadium.

Ahlan Modi, more pictures from the ground as the diaspora begins to arrive. @WIONews https://t.co/t36im0minj pic.twitter.com/hJmxqetSYE — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 13, 2024

Following the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event, PM Modi will inaugurate Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, on Wednesday (14th February). The BAPS Hindu Temple is complete with stunning graphics and captivating architecture.

On Monday (12th February), Sadhu Brahmaviharidas, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha’s foreign relations director, thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his extraordinary generosity and openness in supporting the construction of this historic temple.

He also conveyed his sincere admiration for the UAE’s rulers and leaders, as well as the friendship between India’s Prime Minister and the UAE authorities.

Sadhu Brahmaviharidas also shared the profound symbolism included in the temple’s design. The Mandir, adorned with seven spires, represents thankfulness for the unity of the seven emirates, signifying India’s cordial relationship with the UAE. The seven spires also honor seven prominent deities, demonstrating the interdependence of cultures and religions.

The temple’s use of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates it to the level of a scientific marvel.

Even before its official opening, the Mandir has become a symbol of global solidarity. Over 60,000 people from all backgrounds, cultures, and nations have actively participated in its construction.

Ambassadors from 40 countries recently convened to honour the temple, underlining its importance as a unifying factor in the global arena, according to Swaminarayan Sanstha, the BAPS’s head of international affairs.