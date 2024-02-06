Tuesday, February 6, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Muslims are governed by Shariat Law': All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposes UCC...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Muslims are governed by Shariat Law’: All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposes UCC bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

OpIndia Staff
Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli
AIMPLB opposed UCC bill introduced by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in the assembly (Image: Aaj Tak)
5

On 6th February, a Uniform Civil Code bill was introduced in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The bill aims to ensure uniform civil laws for all residents irrespective of religion, caste, race or gender. However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has opposed the bill. Executive member of AIMPLB Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli called it unjustifiable.

He pointed out that the 1937 Sharia Act governs Muslims in India, while Hindus have different laws, including the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, and Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act. These acts allow the individuals religious autonomy and the right to determine their civil laws.

He said, “We believe equality cannot be achieved in all laws. If you exclude any society from the law, how is this a Uniform Civil Code? One of the fundamental rights of the Constitution is religious freedom. We believe there is no need for such a UCC. A draft has been presented in the Assembly, and our legal team will study it. After that, we will decide our course of action.” In his statement, Farangi Mahli clarified that the AIMPLB would challenge UCC in court.

Apart from Uttarakhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also hinted at implementing UCC in Assam. In a statement, he said his government would study and see the feasibility of UCC in the state.

On the other hand, Congress leaders have come out against UCC. Imran Pratapgarhi, one of the infamous Congress leaders from UP, criticized BJP’s state governments for trying to bring the Uniform Civil Code. Calling it propaganda, he said, “In a diverse country like India where there is a bouquet of different flowers, this government wants to paint the whole country in one colour. They may try every tactic, but the BJP will face a severe defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand.”

Earlier, SP leader Syed Tufail Hasan (ST hasan) opposed UCC and said Muslims would only follow Sharia. he said even if UCC gets implemented in the country, they [Muslims] will follow the Quran and not the law, if the law has anything which goes against Shariat. He said, “If UCC has different laws from the Quran and Hadis, we will not accept it. We are followers of the Quran and Hadis. We will go to any extent if our religion is attacked.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Pakistan gears up for its next general elections even as the main opposition leader Imran Khan rots in jail

Paurush Gupta -
While the election outcome is considered pre-determined in favour of the Army’s pick, the 71-year-old PTI leader Imran Khan has been campaigning from behind the bars by using chatbots, AI, and social media
News Reports

IAF officer sends legal notice against ‘Fighter’ movie over kissing scene in uniform: Details

OpIndia Staff -
"By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation," the notice read.

‘UCC will snatch rights of citizens and give it to Adani-Ambani’: ISIS poster boy Mehmood Pracha who asked Muslims to raise an armed militia

‘Shravan Kumar and Aurangzeb cannot have equal rights to parents’ property’: Key highlights of the Uttarakhand UCC

‘He is insulting entire SC community’: BJP slams DMK for disgraceful remarks against Dalit Minister L Murugan

‘Rich people don’t pay GST, only poor pay it’: How Rahul Gandhi’s latest rant exposes his ignorance about the GST and how it works

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com