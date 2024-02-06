‘Muslims are governed by Shariat Law’: All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposes UCC bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

On 6th February, a Uniform Civil Code bill was introduced in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The bill aims to ensure uniform civil laws for all residents irrespective of religion, caste, race or gender. However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has opposed the bill. Executive member of AIMPLB Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli called it unjustifiable.

He pointed out that the 1937 Sharia Act governs Muslims in India, while Hindus have different laws, including the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, and Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act. These acts allow the individuals religious autonomy and the right to determine their civil laws.

He said, “We believe equality cannot be achieved in all laws. If you exclude any society from the law, how is this a Uniform Civil Code? One of the fundamental rights of the Constitution is religious freedom. We believe there is no need for such a UCC. A draft has been presented in the Assembly, and our legal team will study it. After that, we will decide our course of action.” In his statement, Farangi Mahli clarified that the AIMPLB would challenge UCC in court.

Apart from Uttarakhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also hinted at implementing UCC in Assam. In a statement, he said his government would study and see the feasibility of UCC in the state.

On the other hand, Congress leaders have come out against UCC. Imran Pratapgarhi, one of the infamous Congress leaders from UP, criticized BJP’s state governments for trying to bring the Uniform Civil Code. Calling it propaganda, he said, “In a diverse country like India where there is a bouquet of different flowers, this government wants to paint the whole country in one colour. They may try every tactic, but the BJP will face a severe defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand.”

Earlier, SP leader Syed Tufail Hasan (ST hasan) opposed UCC and said Muslims would only follow Sharia. he said even if UCC gets implemented in the country, they [Muslims] will follow the Quran and not the law, if the law has anything which goes against Shariat. He said, “If UCC has different laws from the Quran and Hadis, we will not accept it. We are followers of the Quran and Hadis. We will go to any extent if our religion is attacked.”