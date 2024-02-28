Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Ambani family constructs 14 temples in Jamnagar ahead of Anant Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, Nita Ambani pays a visit: Details

Nita Ambani appears in the video addressing employees and devotees with a radiant smile. She also greets Sunil, a sculptor, and inquires about the inspiration for the temple and the frescoes painted on its walls. Sunil explains the ideas behind the paintings throughout the video.

Nita Ambani visits new temple complex in Jamnagar ahead of son Anant’s wedding
A huge temple complex representing India’s rich cultural and spiritual legacy has been built in Gujarat’s Jamnagar ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s much-anticipated wedding. Nita Ambani commissioned this endeavor, which resulted in the creation of 14 new temples, each with elaborate carvings, deity sculptures, and fresco-style paintings that mimic the creative history passed down through generations.

The project, initiated by Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, showcases the remarkable talents of local artisans and master sculptors. These artisans used age-old techniques and traditions to bring the idea of this sacred space to life, ensuring that every detail represents the spiritual essence and architectural grandeur of India’s past.

During a visit to the temple complex, Nita Ambani showed her enthusiasm for the craftsmen’s efforts and interacted warmly with the workers and devotees. She was especially interested in the inspiration for the temple designs and frescoes, emphasizing her strong admiration for the creative process and the stories contained within the artwork.

A video of the interview was shared on Reliance Foundation’s official X handle. The post along with the video read, “An Auspicious Beginning Ushering in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s much-awaited wedding, the Ambani family has facilitated the construction of new temples within a sprawling temple complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.”

The pre-wedding festivities for Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are scheduled to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Hollywood music icons Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and others are scheduled to perform at the venue.

