Monday, February 5, 2024
Updated:

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra says wife Anupama Chopra did not believe anyone would go see his film ’12th Fail’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wife, Anupama Chopra, is a film critic who has often made headlines for her prejudiced reviews

OpIndia Staff
The cast and crew recently celebrated the film's 100 day in cinemas (source: IMDB/BollywoodHungama)
1

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is basking in the success of his critically acclaimed film ’12th Fail’. The movie has received a great response from the country.

The cast and crew of the film on 2nd February celebrated its 100-day in the theatres. Speaking at the event, Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that his wife had declared that ’12th Fail’ would not do well in cinemas.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s wife, Anupama Chopra, is a film critic who has often made headlines for her prejudiced reviews, especially against movies with nationalist and patriotic messages.

The filmmaker said, “When we were releasing this film, I was told by everyone, including my dearest wife, to put it out on OTT. She said, ‘Nobody will go to see Vinod. Teri film aur Vikrant ki film ko dekhne koi nahin jayega (laughs). I would like to tell this clearly today in front of everyone. (She said) ‘Koi nahin jayega. Tujhe pata nahin hai, tu filmo ke saath connected nahin hai. Tujhe pata nahin hai, jayega hi nahin koi.’ And there are these agencies who write, ‘Rs. 2 lakhs ki opening’, ‘Rs. 30 lakhs ka lifetime business’. Mujhe dara diya sabne. But still, I believed in the film, so we put in our own money to publicize it. And it opened very small. But that’s okay. And look at where we are.”

“100 days ago, on this very screen, we had our first show. When we talk about numbers, ₹ 100 cr, now there’s ₹ 500 cr, ₹ 1,000 cr, ₹ 2,000 cr, but to me it boils down to one thing. What is your intention? Why are you making that film? You make an honest film and it can reach those numbers. When I was making the film, I was told by everyone, including my dearest wife [Anupama Chopra], to put it out on OTT!” he said.

Anupama Chopra, who was also at the event, later said that she did say who will come to the theatres to see this film.

“He is right. I did say who will come to the theatres to see this film. So I am saying I was wrong and you were right,” the film critic said.

’12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey portrays the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma who fought against many odds in his journey to cracking the UPSC.

The low-budget movie is also running on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

