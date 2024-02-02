The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has launched an investigation into an overnight shooting incident at the South Surrey residence of Simranjeet Singh, a friend of India-designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada-based CBC news has reported.

In a statement, Surry RCMP said that they responded to reports of gunshots just after 1:20 am Thursday at a residence located near the 2800 block of 154 Street.

Surrey RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired in the 2800-block of 154 St on Feb 1. Frontline officers located evidence consistent with a shooting. No injuries were reported. Anyone with info should contact police at 604-599-0502.



CBC News reported that Corporal. Sarbjit Sangha said officers stayed in the area and spoke to neighbours and witnesses, and are currently reviewing CCTV footage to find out more about the shooting. No one was injured.

A CBC News reporter who went to the house on Thursday afternoon found a car that had been heavily damaged by gunfire, along with multiple bullet holes in the house itself.

Corporal Sangha did not confirm how many shots were fired into the house, and said police believe the incident was isolated in nature.

“The investigation is in, still, very early stages so the motive of this shooting has not been determined as of this time,” she was cited as saying.

In September last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had claimed that there were “credible allegations” that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey in June 2023.

India, however, denied the allegations as absurd and motivated. Relations between India and Canada have been strained ever since.

In December last year Trudeau said that he had made the allegations public as he expected the information to be leaked.

