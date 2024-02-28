Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan raised eyebrows yet again as she was seen attending a film event in Kolkata while conveniently maintaining silence on Sandeshkhali.

Due to "174 act" being imposed, Basirhat MP Nusrat Jahan could not visit Sandeshkhali.

Gems of Trinamool pic.twitter.com/wqozdzAvDY — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) February 27, 2024

Moreover, when questioned at the event about why she had not visited Sandeshkhali yet, the Bengali actress said that it was because the “174 Act was imposed” that she could not visit. The TMC MP was decked up in a stark red saree and dangler earrings at the “Bengal National Pride” event organised for the felicitation of national award winners.

The TMC MP’s statement is drawing flak on social media for her sheer ignorance on the issue. And this is not the first time.

About five days ago, the TMC MP was posing for the cameras at the “Calcutta Times Food Guide Party”. A week ago, she was posing for a photo shoot for a brand.

While her constituents suffer and thousands of women demand justice for the atrocities inflicted by her party members, Sandeshkhali MP Nusrat Jahan shamelessly revels in Spring festivities. It's disgraceful! Prioritize your duty over personal indulgence, Nusrat! #JusticeDenied pic.twitter.com/to7Gwv7PzO — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) February 24, 2024

Moreover, while she was silent on Sandeshkhali land grabbing and sexual assault cases, the TMC MP continued to post reels on Instagram, celebrating Valentine’s week and promoting her new release ‘Sentimental’ on social media platforms.

Jahan who is also a film actress, could be seen posting a couple of Instagram reels celebrating 4 successful weeks of her new movie. Meanwhile, several social media users criticized the ‘leader’ for maintaining silence over violence in Sandeshkhali.

The TMC MP seems to have posted around 7-8 posts on Instagram after 8th February, the day on which hundreds of women from Sandeshkhali took to the streets demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

Protests rocked a small village of West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas, Sandeshkhali which comes under the Basirhat constituency, after locals took to the streets against the terror of local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan, a close associate of Mamata Banerjee.

Allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault of women in broad daylight shook the Mamata-led TMC government. Surprisingly, TMC MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan has not yet visited the victims.