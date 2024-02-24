Saturday, February 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi LG writes to CM Kejriwal over delay in presenting budget, accuses AAP govt...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi LG writes to CM Kejriwal over delay in presenting budget, accuses AAP govt of “stalling the budget for no apparent reason”

Highlighting that the Centre had approved the budget on February 19, LG pointed out a mysterious delay at the level of the AAP govt in Delhi

ANI
6

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused it of “stalling the budget for no apparent reason” and said the people have a right to know how public funds are being used.

Highlighting that the Centre had approved the budget on February 19, LG pointed out a mysterious delay at the level of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

According to the Raj Bhavan sources, “LG asked Delhi CM to present the budget- it is stalled- no reason to delay it. The Budget session proposed by CM Kejriwal was for February 15- February 21 and the President cleared the Budget on February 19 and yet Delhi Finance Minister Atishi lying that it has to be sent to LG for presentation in Assembly. People of Delhi have the right to know what’s there in the Budget.”

Reacting to Saxena’s letters, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that the LG keeps criticising the elected government instead of focusing on areas like police and law and order, which he is supposed to look after.

“Every day he writes some letters. He is meant to look after police, law and order, however, he always makes remarks about the elected government (Delhi Government),” Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said that Arvind Kejriwal, as usual, is using the Vidhan Sabha for lying.

“They had asked permission to call a Vidhan Sabha session on January 31. It was approved by the LG on February 2. The notification was released on February 6. The LG gave a speech on February 15. Then they said that the budget was not ready. An approved budget from the President has been with them since February 19, but they are not presenting it. The reason is that they are shielding themselves from the agencies,” he added.

He further said that the Delhi government is using the Vidhan Sabha as a tool and doing he lowest form of politics.

“They are making all unnecessary statements from the Vidhan Sabha so that there can be no action… They are doing the lowest form of politics,” he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

West Bengal: Body of missing tribal girl found with her face ‘smashed’, body dumped in a brick kiln allegedly after rape and murder in...

OpIndia Staff -
Taking cognizance of the reports of the murder and alleged rape of a minor tribal girl, NCW strongly condemned the worsening law and order situation in West Bengal. Taking to X, the commission urged immediate action, adding that NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sent a letter to the DGP West Bengal demanding to invoke relevant provisions, ensure swift arrest of the accused, and submit a detailed report within 4 days.
World

US President Joe Biden, 81, says the key to his successful marriage is ‘good sex’, new book reveals

OpIndia Staff -
US President Joe Biden revealed that the key to his successful marriage is "good sex", an upcoming book by Katie Rogers titled 'American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden' revealed.

CBS fires journalist who covered Hunter Biden laptop story, seizes her personal files in an unprecedented move but later cries foul

Sandeshkhali: 700 complaints in 6 days; people queue up at Block Development Office to register complaints against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan

TMC to go solo in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ‘desperate’ Congress still hoping for Mamata Banerjee’s change of heart

Deeply apologise to cadre: Ahmed Patel’s daughter Mumtaz Patel shares disappointment after Congress gave her father’s stronghold Bharuch seat to AAP

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com