Sunday, February 18, 2024
HomeCrimeAntiques, luxury watches, foreign currencies and more: Police attachment action at house of Abdul...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Antiques, luxury watches, foreign currencies and more: Police attachment action at house of Abdul Malik, mastermind of Haldwani violence

Besides a substantial amount of Indian currency notes, currencies from Bangladesh, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and several other nations were also confiscated.

OpIndia Staff
House of Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik attached, antique items and valuables worth crores seized following court orders
House of Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik attached, antique items and valuables worth crores seized following court orders (Image Source - Hindi news daily Hindustan)
4

Uttarakhand Police have continued the crackdown against rioters who were involved in the 8th February Haldwani riots that took place in the Banbhoolpura region. Following the court orders of property attachment, the Police attached the house of Abdul Mali, the mastermind of the Haldwani violence. The Police also seized antique items and valuables worth crores from his luxurious house.  

SSP Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena said that along with the main accused of Banbhoolpura violence, Abdul Malik and his son, 7 other accused are still absconding. An order for attachment of police property has been obtained against them from the court.

The district administration initiated the attachment action on Friday (16th February) which continued till Saturday evening. Heavy police and paramilitary personnel were present at the spot during the attachment process. 

According to reports, Malik’s luxurious house is located on line number 8 in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani. When the police reached his house for attachment, they were stunned to find the house which resembles a palace, and the antique and foreign items kept inside, highlighting the luxurious life of the mastermind of Haldwani violence.

Police also recovered a huge stock of foreign currencies and valuables worth crores of rupees from his luxurious house. Police sources indicate that the house has around 15 rooms with every room having expensive furniture and antique items. The rooms are furnished with beds, sofas, and dining sets worth several lakhs, alongside chandeliers and various high-value antique pieces.

(Image Credit – Navbharat Times)

The prominent seized items include over eighteen imported watches and several imported perfumes. Other confiscated items include over 30 pairs of slippers and shoes, gym equipment, and crockery. Besides a substantial amount of Indian currency notes, currencies from Bangladesh, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and several other nations were also confiscated. However, police did not disclose amount of the seizure. 

An officer of Nainital Police said, “We are making a list of the items seized from the accused’s house. A report in this regard will be prepared and submitted in court.”

The valuable items seized on Saturday (17th February) include sofa set, Maharaja dining set, fridge, cupboard, expensive foreign brand watches, perfumes from Arabic countries, AC, computer, printer, geyser, oil heater, TV, other electronics items, swords, jewellery, fans, beds, mattresses, Curtains, doors, windows, and scooters, etc.

During the attachment, the police also uprooted the doors and door frames of Abdul Malik’s house and confiscated them.

Apart from property attachment, the Police also released posters of the main accused Abdul Malik, his son, and 7 other accused who are currently absconding. Further, the district administration also cancelled the mining vehicle registrations of the accused of Haldwani violence.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com