House of Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik attached, antique items and valuables worth crores seized following court orders

Uttarakhand Police have continued the crackdown against rioters who were involved in the 8th February Haldwani riots that took place in the Banbhoolpura region. Following the court orders of property attachment, the Police attached the house of Abdul Mali, the mastermind of the Haldwani violence. The Police also seized antique items and valuables worth crores from his luxurious house.

SSP Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena said that along with the main accused of Banbhoolpura violence, Abdul Malik and his son, 7 other accused are still absconding. An order for attachment of police property has been obtained against them from the court.

The district administration initiated the attachment action on Friday (16th February) which continued till Saturday evening. Heavy police and paramilitary personnel were present at the spot during the attachment process.

According to reports, Malik’s luxurious house is located on line number 8 in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani. When the police reached his house for attachment, they were stunned to find the house which resembles a palace, and the antique and foreign items kept inside, highlighting the luxurious life of the mastermind of Haldwani violence.

Police also recovered a huge stock of foreign currencies and valuables worth crores of rupees from his luxurious house. Police sources indicate that the house has around 15 rooms with every room having expensive furniture and antique items. The rooms are furnished with beds, sofas, and dining sets worth several lakhs, alongside chandeliers and various high-value antique pieces.

(Image Credit – Navbharat Times)

The prominent seized items include over eighteen imported watches and several imported perfumes. Other confiscated items include over 30 pairs of slippers and shoes, gym equipment, and crockery. Besides a substantial amount of Indian currency notes, currencies from Bangladesh, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and several other nations were also confiscated. However, police did not disclose amount of the seizure.

An officer of Nainital Police said, “We are making a list of the items seized from the accused’s house. A report in this regard will be prepared and submitted in court.”

The valuable items seized on Saturday (17th February) include sofa set, Maharaja dining set, fridge, cupboard, expensive foreign brand watches, perfumes from Arabic countries, AC, computer, printer, geyser, oil heater, TV, other electronics items, swords, jewellery, fans, beds, mattresses, Curtains, doors, windows, and scooters, etc.

During the attachment, the police also uprooted the doors and door frames of Abdul Malik’s house and confiscated them.

#WATCH | Haldwani | The houses of Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moeed, wanted in the Banbhulpura riots, are being attached in Banbhulpura. At present, police and administration teams including Harbans Singh SP City Haldwani, Sangeeta CO Lalkuan, Sachin Tehsildar Haldwani, DR… pic.twitter.com/9ImUtaR8A7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2024

Apart from property attachment, the Police also released posters of the main accused Abdul Malik, his son, and 7 other accused who are currently absconding. Further, the district administration also cancelled the mining vehicle registrations of the accused of Haldwani violence.