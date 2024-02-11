A massive ‘Delhi Chalo’ march including over 200 farmers’ unions has been declared by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political). The march is slated for the 13th to put more pressure on the national government to acquiesce to demands which comprises of introducing legislation securing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

However, significant administrative and security actions have been triggered by the mobilisation, involving the implementation of Section 144 in Panchkula and the suspension of bulk SMS and mobile internet services from 6 am on 11th February till 11.59 pm on 13th February in multiple Haryana districts.

Ambala: Paramilitary personnel stay vigil after security tightened ahead of the farmers’ march to Delhi. (Source: ANI)

According to Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumer Singh Pratap, the administration has invoked Section 144 in Panchkula which forbids processions, protests, and the carrying of weapons. Preparations are in place to close the borders between Punjab and Haryana in the districts of Ambala, Jind and Fatehabad ahead of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by the Punjab farmers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Police barricading at Ghazipur border, ahead of the farmers' call for march to Delhi on 13th February. pic.twitter.com/CAfbgzPsyY — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Mobile internet services are cut off and bulk SMS service has been halted in seven districts of Haryana, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa to curb the dissemination of false information and preserve public order. Senior police officers including the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ambala have inspected border crossings to evaluate security measures.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security being tightened near Tikri Border, ahead of the farmers' call for March to Delhi on 13th February. pic.twitter.com/52ASwYex9M — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Due to anticipated interruptions, the Haryana Police has released a traffic advisory directing commuters to minimize their use of major highways on 13th February. People travelling between Chandigarh and Delhi have been advised to choose alternate routes to reduce the possibility of traffic congestion. Concrete barriers and road restrictions have been installed at the Shambhu border and the Ghaggar riverbed has been dredged to hinder the movement. Heavy traffic jams and interruptions to usual travellers are expected, especially for those travelling through the Shambhu border towards Ambala.

#WATCH Ambala, Haryana: DCP Arshdeep Singh says, "Due to the farmers' movement, we have sealed the Shambhu border…When they (farmers) come here, we will request them not to go beyond this because they do not have permission for it. We want them to end the movement… https://t.co/Q3kzGwkDbi pic.twitter.com/ATrzZrFtGF — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Cement barricades, barbed wire and sandbags are placed at the boundaries between Haryana and Delhi to prevent farmers from entering the capital. Drones and water cannons have also been deployed. The Haryana Police are receiving assistance from fifty companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as well as other paramilitary forces. Shatrujeet Kapur, the chief of Haryana police threatened to take harsh measures against anyone attempting to disturb the peace. Farmers have been urged by the police to avoid the area and warned of legal action if any public property is harmed. Anil Vij, the home minister for Haryana has also declared that the state administration “will ensure complete peace.”

#WATCH | Haryana: Security tightened at Ambala-Kaithal bypass, ahead of the farmers' call for March to Delhi on 13th February. pic.twitter.com/SXLebgX4RJ — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Meanwhile, the administration has stepped up its efforts to appease the farmers. On 10th February, the General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that they had received an invitation from the central government to a meeting on 12th February to talk about their requests. He informed, “A meeting with Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai regarding the demands of farmers unions will take place on 12th February at 5 pm in Chandigarh.” He also condemned the Haryana government for its decision to halt mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts.

#WATCH | Amritsar: On farmers meeting with Union Ministers, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher says "…A meeting with Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai regarding the demands of farmers unions will take… pic.twitter.com/To8vWUQd0n — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

On 8th February, the representatives of farmer associations participated in a thorough discussion during the first meeting with the three Union ministers, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai. Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann who coordinated with the farmer leaders for arranging the meeting, had also participated in it.

The farmer leaders claimed that the central ministers had assured them that another round of meetings would be held shortly. Furthermore, Bhagwant Mann stated that there were many points on which the ministers and farmer leaders agreed, such as the dismissal of cases brought against farmers during the previous agitation against the repealed agricultural regulations and the harsh penalties for using fake seeds and chemicals.

Notably, several farmer associations have distanced themselves from the march. The farmers’ protest in 2020–21 that resulted in the centre rescinding three farm laws was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) who revealed that they would not be joining the demonstration. Instead, they are going to protest on 16th February. However, they threatened that all unions would take to the streets if farmers participating in the 13th February demonstration were “manhandled.”

2020 witnessed a similar gathering of farmers, primarily from Punjab and the surrounding Ambala districts at the Shambhu border. They broke through police barriers and marched towards Delhi. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, who constituted the majority of the demonstrators, staged a protest against the three farm regulations that were repealed after nearly 13 months at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, the border points of Delhi.