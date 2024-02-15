On Wednesday, 14th February, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik accused national federation of India chief Sanjay Singh of employing fraudulent methods to get United World Wrestling (UWW) to revoke the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Furthermore, they have threatened to recommence their agitation after the election of former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan Singh as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association.

A day earlier, UWW removed India’s temporary ban but instructed the national federation to give written assurances that the three protesting wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat would not face discrimination. The world body placed the suspension in August 2023 as a result of the Indian federation’s inability to hold elections on schedule. Sanjay Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan, took over the WFI leadership in the elections that took place in December 2023 which enraged the wrestlers.

“You all know about our protest. The government suspended Sanjay Singh on 21st December after witnessing the abuse of power at the hands of Brij Bhushan following which the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a committee and we welcomed the decision. The ad hoc committee hosted a great senior national tournament and we appreciated it. Afterwards, Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh made a mockery of the administration and legal system. They organised parallel national tournaments, threatened coaches and referees as well as misused the federation funds. The two left no stone unturned to demonstrate their superiority over the state and the law,” Sakshi Malik voiced in a video posted on social media.

Malik added, “We came to know yesterday that Sanjay Singh has done some setting with the UWW and got the suspension lifted. I have retired from wrestling but I won’t allow Brij Bhushan and his people to run the federation and also trouble women wrestlers. In the next few days, we will talk to everyone who was involved in the protest and decide the future course of action. I request the government to remove people connected to Brij Bhushan from the WFI and place someone who is clean and capable at the top otherwise we will have to take the path of protest immediately.”

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia also posted a video message on social media and conveyed, “You all are aware of our protest to provide justice to the daughters and sisters of the country. You all supported us. Yesterday, we learned that Sanjay Singh broke some deal with UWW and managed to remove the suspension and install himself as the president. I want to tell the government that after IOA prohibited him, he is hosting the national championship to project himself above the administration. He is now conducting elections in states and misusing the federation’s money which no official should be allowed to access after the body was dissolved.”

The wrestler mentioned, “He wants to assert his dominance in the wrestling federation because he doesn’t want the scared victim to come up and speak. That is why they want their control over the federation. Just 2-3 days back, Brij Bhushan’s son became the president of the UP wrestling body despite him saying no one from his family would come into wrestling administration. The government had promised that Brij Bhushan or his relatives or associates would not govern the sport.”

Punia further remarked, “I request the government to take a quick decision. Even though the IOA (ministry) has suspended the WFI, the WFI conducted its nationals in Pune, elections are happening in states. The WFI thinks it is bigger than the government. We wrestlers will talk to all those who support us, farmer groups, khap panchayats, labour unions as well as women organisations and make a decision in the next two to three days. I request the government not to force us to start the protests again.”

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers have been protesting for over a year, demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly harassing women wrestlers. Six female wrestlers have charged the 67-year-old with sexual harassment. He has served as the head of WFI from 2012 until 2023. Prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya have also condemned the six-time parliamentarian’s alleged ‘dictatorial’ leadership style in addition to sexual exploitation and mental torture.