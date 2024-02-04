On 4th February (Sunday), the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Satyendra Siwal, an employee of the Ministry of External Affairs from Meerut. Siwal, who was working as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the Ministry, is accused of working as an ISI agent.

As per official information shared by UP ATS, the accused Satyendra was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. He is originally a resident of Hapur.

In its official press release, the UP ATS stated that it was receiving intelligence from various confidential sources about Pakistani Intelligence agency ISI’s plan. It added that it had intel that ISI was luring the employees of the MEA and the Indian government. Individuals with pseudo-names were luring them with money to obtain information related to India’s strategic and confidential information related to the Indian Army. This posed a huge threat to India’s internal and external security.

The UP ATS added that it developed its intelligence and collected evidence through electronic and physical surveillance. Through this intel, it was found that a person named Satyendra Siwal is involved in anti-India activities by being involved in the network of ISI handlers and the Embassy of India. Important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian military establishments was being made available to the handlers of ISI in lieu of money.

As per the security agency, Siwal is the son of Jaiveer Singh and a resident of village Shahmahiuddinpur, police station – Hapur Dehat, district Hapur. He was appointed to the post of MTS (Multi-Tasking, Staff) in the Ministry of External Affairs and was currently working in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.

The ATS added that Satyendra Siwal was called to ATS Field Unit Meerut and interrogated as per rules and when questioned about the information sent by him, Satyendra could not give a satisfactory answer. When an intensive interrogation was done, he confessed to his crime.

From 2021 onwards, Satyendra had been working as the IBSA (India Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.

In connection with the case, FIR No. 02/2024 has been registered at Police Station-ATS, Lucknow under Section 121A IPC, and on Section 3/5/9 of the Official Secrets Act-1923. Additionally, the accused Satyendra Siwal has also been arrested.

The UP ATS also recovered 2 Mobile phones, 1 Aadhar card, 1 PAN card, 1 identity card, and Rs 600 in cash.