Friday, February 16, 2024
HomeCrimeKarnataka HC dismisses petition filed by company owned by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka HC dismisses petition filed by company owned by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter that challenged probe against shady transactions

OpIndia Staff
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan
6

In a setback to Veena Vijayan, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Exalogic Solutions Private Limited of which she is a director.

The petition challenged the investigation launched by the Serious Fraud Investigation Officer (SFIO) against the company. The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs had asked the SFIO to probe the company’s affairs.

Investigation revealed that Rs 135 crores was given by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to various political functionaries and Rs 1.72 crores was paid by CMRL to Exalogic under the guise of a software agreement but no software was actually provided.

The ASG said, “When Rs 135 crore is involved, there are a lot of transactions which look shady. Officers said we cannot get information from the income tax department and it may be placed before SFIO. Union Govt need not hear petitioner before ordering an investigation.”

The petitioner argued that another Centre launched a second investigation against the company while a first probe was already underway. The petitioner argued that there cannot be two parallel investigations at the same time against the company.

Meanwhile, in related news, the KSIDC has approached the Kerala High Court against the SFIO probe in connection with the CMRL transactions.

In January, the Kerala HC had asked the Centre is an SFIO investigation against Exalogic was necessary.

CMRL reportedly made a payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions over three years since 2017. An order passed by the Income Tax Interim Board of Settlement suggested that the amount was paid without availing any services.

Allegations of kickbacks surfaced that the money was routed to Veena Vijayan’s company under the guise of consideration for IT services.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com