A legal notice was issued against the makers of the movie ‘Fighter’ for disrespecting the Indian Air Force (IAF) uniform and shooting a ‘kissing scene’ with it.

The notice was sent by an IAF officer from Assam named Saumya Deep Das. He said that the protagonist of the movie Hrithik Roshan was seen locking lips with the heroine Deepika Padukone wearing the Indian Air Force uniform.

Das claimed that the scene amounted to disrespect to the honour and sanctity of the uniform. The ‘Fighter’ movie was released on 25th January this year.

”It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation. Moreover, it normalizes inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders,” the notice read.

It further added, “Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them.“

The film revolves around the stories of two IAF officers, Patty and Pragnya, who are played by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone respectively. ‘Fighter’ is directed by Siddharth Anand and has made ₹302 crores so far.