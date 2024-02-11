Sunday, February 11, 2024
‘Lord Krishna Janmabhoomi will also happen in harmony and under the law’: Devendra Fadnavis says Krishna’s birthplace should be developed

Devendra Fadnavis added, "Just as the temple of Lord Ram has been built under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi under the complete legal process, in the same way, Lord Krishna Janmabhumi will also happen in harmony and under the law."

Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that Krishna Janmbhoomi Mandir will be developed (Image: NDTV)
On 11th February, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said that the development of Krishna Janmbhoomi Mandir will happen following the law and in a spirit of harmony. Fadnavis drew a parallel to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and expressed confidence about the future development of Krishna Mandir. He said, “Be it Mathura, Kashi or Ayodhya, these are very sacred places for all of us. People expect that Shri Krishna’s birthplace should also be developed.”

Devendra Fadnavis added, “Just as the temple of Lord Ram has been built under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi under the complete legal process, in the same way, Lord Krishna Janmabhumi will also happen in harmony and under the law.”

Notably, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, recently pitched for Krishna Mandir in place of the disputed structure, also known as Shahi Idgah that stands next to Krishna Mandir in Mathura, during his address in the UP Assembly.

He said that Bhagwan Krishna would not have it any other way. He was participating in a debate on the Governor’s address. He recalled the episode of Mahabharata when Bhagwan Krishna went to Kaurvas in an attempt to avoid the Mahabharata War and asked for just five villages if Duryodhan did not want to give half of the empire. However, Duryodhan refused to give even land equivalent to the “tip of the needle” to Pandavas. He said the same thing is happening in current times with Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya, suggesting Hindus are asking for just three religious places.

Notably, Hindus have been recently allowed to offer prayers in a cellar in the disputed structure in the Gyanvapi complex. Regarding the court order, CM Yogi said, “When people saw the celebration in Ayodhya, Nandi Baba too said why he should wait. Without waiting, he too got the barricades removed in the night.” The court had given the state government to make arrangements within a week so that Hindus could offer prayers. However, the state government opened the cellar within hours of the court order, ensuring the prayers started the following day.

Drawing parallels with the Krishna Mandir in Mathura, he said, “Aur hamare Krishna Kanhaiya kahan manane wale hein (And our Krishna Kanhaiya is not going to let it be).”

Both disputed structures standing at Gyanvapi complex next to Kashi Vishwanath Mandir in Varanasi and next to Krishna Mandir in Mathura have been claimed by Hindus in different courts. The matters are sub-judice.

