Saturday, February 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra Police and Military Intelligence bust racket involved in illegal manufacture and sale of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra Police and Military Intelligence bust racket involved in illegal manufacture and sale of the new digital pattern combat uniform

The Indian Army obtained the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) design and camouflage patterns of its newly introduced camouflage pattern dress

ANI
7

Maharashtra police and military intelligence jointly uncovered a Delhi-based gang involved in the manufacture and sale of the Indian Army’s new combat counterfeit uniforms in the open market on Friday.

Initial investigation found that the kingpin of the gang was linked to Delhi and Rajasthan.

Based on specific inputs given by Southern Command, Military Intelligence, Pune, on Friday, Bhingar police in Ahmednagar arrested an individual named Suresh Khatri, resident of Anand Nagar, Nashik who was found in possession of 40 units of Fake Combat Uniform of the new pattern at Ahmednagar Cantt premises.

Further, it came to light that the individual supplied an illegal/ fake combat uniform of new (Digital Pattern Combat Uniform) in Nashik and Ahmednagar on the context procured from the Canteen Stores Department to Army Personnel.

The investigation further highlighted that the big racket of illegal sale of combat pattern uniforms is being run in the open market. Other accomplices’ names were also revealed by the individual for their involvement in nexus from New Delhi and Rajasthan.

The Indian Army obtained the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) design and camouflage patterns of its newly introduced camouflage pattern dress. The copyright of the design patented by the Indian Army for 10 years was extended for another five years.

The IPR was obtained to prevent unauthorized vendors from manufacturing and selling the combat pattern dress in the open market as it was posing a serious security threat to the Indian Army and the Nation as a whole.

As per the provisions on the subject, this uniform will only be sold in the Unit Run Canteens of the Indian Army. Any unauthorized reproduction of design/sale of illegal combat patterns infringes the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) exclusively obtained by the Indian Army.

The accused was selling unlicensed new types of combat fake uniforms. Local police were alerted as the adjacent Aurangabad and Pune districts are very important and sensitive places for the army, thus the possibility of someone entering the restricted area of the concerned army department by using a fake uniform of the army cannot be ruled out.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Shastri launches his book ‘Sanatan Dharma Kya Hai’ in New Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

Quality standards for 5 spices finalised at 7th session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs, 31 countries attended the meet in...

OpIndia Staff -

ED files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi court for repeatedly ignoring summons in the liquor policy scam case

ANI -

‘Muslim khatoon ko hijab me rehna chahiye’: Islamists attack cricketer Irfan Pathan for sharing a picture with his wife without burqa

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: CBI searches 8 locations in forged domicile certificate for CAPF job case, FIR says some Pakistani nationals also benefitted

OpIndia Staff -

‘No one in film industry stoops to such level for PR’: Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey and her manager for faking...

OpIndia Staff -

‘How sinister, how pathetic’: Vivek Agnihotri, Pooja Bhatt and others slam Poonam Pandey for faking death to create cervical cancer awareness

ANI -

‘Unlawful marriage case’: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven-year imprisonment, third such conviction in a week

OpIndia Staff -

‘Neither Mughal nor British allowed it”: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha moves court seeking a ban on the annual ‘Urs’ of Shah Jahan at Taj...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: Labour crisis grips Tiruppur as UP migrants return home over increased job opportunities with the consecration of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com