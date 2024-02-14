Wednesday, February 14, 2024
HomeEntertainmentNames of Indira Gandhi and Nargis Dutt dropped from the categories of the National...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Names of Indira Gandhi and Nargis Dutt dropped from the categories of the National Film Awards, read details of changes made

OpIndia Staff
Rules of National Film Awards are changed.
Rules of National Film Awards are changed. Image Source: Daily Excelsior
3

On Tuesday (13th February), it was announced that the forthcoming National Film Awards would no longer feature the names of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the late actress Nargis Dutt, under revised rules for the 70th edition of the National Film Awards. This alteration, which excludes the late Prime Minister and the renowned actress from the National Film Awards, marks one of twelve total modifications implemented.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has revised the 70th National Film Awards 2022 regulations, resulting in increased cash prizes and category adjustments. These modifications were unanimously agreed upon by the committee formed by the Modi government during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the changes made by the committee headed by the government, the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film has now been renamed to the Best Debut Film for the Director. The Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration will now be called the ‘Best Feature Film on Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values’, merging the categories of social issues and environment conservation.

The amendments to the rules for the 70th National Film Awards 2022 encompass various enhancements, such as modifications to several awards and augmented cash prizes for various awards including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The prize money for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is given every year to a film personality for contribution to Indian cinema, has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The money for the film award, which was earlier divided between the producer and the director, will now go only to the director.

Apart from this, the prize money has been increased to Rs 3 lakh for the Swarna Kamal Award (Golden Lotus Award) and Rs 2 lakh for the Rajat Kamal Award (Silver Lotus Award) Winner in many sections. Earlier, it used to vary according to categories. The awards for ‘Best Animation Film’ and ‘Best Special Effects’ have been added to a new category called Best AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) Film with two sections.

The ‘Best Audiography Section’, which had three sections honouring Sound Recordist, Sound Designer and Recordist of Mixed Track, will now be known as Best Sound Design. Its prize money has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Changes have also been made in the Best Music Direction section, which will now be known as ‘Best Background Music’.

A Special Jury Award has been discontinued, but the jury has the authority to confer two awards in the feature film and non-feature film categories of the National Film Awards. In the non-feature film section, some parts have been discontinued while the rest have been merged. A new award category has been started for the best script.

Two film sections have been created by combining the categories like Best Psychological Film, Best Science and Technology Film, Best Ad Film, Best Environmental Film including Agriculture, Best Film on Social Issues, Best Educational Film, Best Adventure Film and Best Investigative Film. The best feature and best non-feature films promoting social and environmental issues are the new two categories made. Special jury awards in the Best Film as well as the Non-Feature section on family values have been discontinued.

The committee, headed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Central Government, was headed by Additional Secretary of the Ministry Neerja Shekhar. It included filmmakers Priyadarshan, Vipul Shah, Haobam Paban Kumar, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi, S Nallamuthu as well as I&B’s Prithol Kumar and the ministry’s Director (Finance) Kamlesh Kumar Sinha.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Tragedy of Hindu women of Bengal: Why police ‘probe team’ got no complaints of rape by the Sandeshkhali women and the tragic conclusion that...

Nupur J Sharma -

‘I can get you booked under SC/ST Act…’: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ threatens administrative officials in Auraiya, video viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim organisations object to mandatory Suryanamaskar in Rajasthan government schools, HC to hear case today

OpIndia Staff -

‘When I presented temple proposal…’: PM Modi narrates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s response to BAPS temple proposal during ‘Ahlan Modi’ event address

OpIndia Staff -

Haldwani: Police post established on land that was freed from encroachment in Banbhoolpura, inaugurated by women personnel

OpIndia Staff -

How can a political party occupy land allotted to the High Court: Supreme Court slams AAP for encroaching land allotted to Delhi HC

OpIndia Staff -

Swami Prasad Maurya, infamous for his comments on Hinduism, resigns as General Secretary of Samajwadi Party, claims discrimination

OpIndia Staff -

Barbed wire, stones, mob shouting ‘hit them, make them flee’: Municipal Corporation employees share details of Islamist violence in Haldwani

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Islamists cry ahead of inauguration of the first-ever Hindu Mandir in UAE; wish the temple be run by Islamic priest someday

OpIndia Staff -

Rampur court orders arrest of actress and former MP Jaya Prada after she skips non-bailable warrant for the 7th time

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com