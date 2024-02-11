Sunday, February 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTractors modified to remove barricades, resist tear gas shells will lead Delhi Chalo march...
News Reports
Updated:

Tractors modified to remove barricades, resist tear gas shells will lead Delhi Chalo march by Punjab farmers, intelligence agencies alert police

"Tractors have been fitted with hydraulic tools to remove barricades, fire-resistant hard-shell trailers being readied to fight tear gas shells. They have also performed drills with these modified vehicles," said an official.

ANI
AI-generated representative image
4

Tractors modified to remove barricades and boulders will lead farmers planned to march to Delhi on February 13.

According to Central intelligence agencies, they have alerted Punjab, UP, Haryana, and Delhi police regarding the mass movement of farmers. More than 25,000 farmers and around 5000 tractors will start their movement from various districts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday to reach Delhi on Tuesday.

“Tractors have been fitted with hydraulic tools to remove barricades, fire-resistant hard-shell trailers being readied to fight tear gas shells. They have also performed drills with these modified vehicles,” said an official.

The official added that the horsepower of the machines is being doubled to ferry maximum protesters to the site.

Earlier, police had placed sand-laden dumpers, huge concrete blocks, and containers on the road to block protesters from reaching Delhi, but farmers reached the Delhi border.

In the report, police and paramilitary forces have been informed to prepare themselves to counterattack with swords and sticks. In 2021, a large number of policemen got injured in a sword attack in violence that broke out during a farmers’ protest.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government announced the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in several districts till February 13 when farmers are scheduled to march to Delhi to press for a host of demands.

According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended.

According to an official order, mobile internet services will remain suspended in seven districts–Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa–from 6 am on February 11 till 11.59 pm on February 13.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com