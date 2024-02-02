The Pipleshwar Mahadev temple which is situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district has been vandalised in the intervening night of 31st January and 1st February. The instance came to light when priests and devotees visited there on 1st February to worship the presiding deity. The Shivling and idol of Lord Nandi were uprooted and thrown onto the road after unidentified individuals smashed through the temple’s door. Meanwhile, a resident, Saurabh Kirar, filed a complaint against seven men.

He informed the authorities that a Shiva temple had been constructed in front of the new tank. He noticed that the Shivling and statue of Lord Nandi had been broken when he was walking by the temple around five o’clock. According to him, he had suspicions that the crime was carried out by Shah Rukh, Reehan, Wafati, Anwar, Zeeshan, Bittu and Raheesh. He added that these people prowl the village until one in the morning.

The incident unfolded in Bamori town, where the miscreants destroyed the Shivling and defiled the historic temple, which is close to Mukti Dham. It has enraged the locals, who have asked that the police demolish the houses of the accused and arrest them immediately. The outrageous action has led to a tense atmosphere around the town.

Bamori town is located at a distance of about 40 kilometres from Guna district headquarters. Local people have informed the police about this incident. Villagers charged that this is not the first occurrence. This temple was subjected to assault in 2013 after which the people renovated the the place and restored the God’s idol there.

The people observed a shutdown in the area, blocked off the road and are calling for the arrest of the perpetrators. A large police force has been deployed due to the commotion. The cops have opened a case under section 295 against seven people of a particular community based on suspicion. Four persons have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation. Furthermore, the area’s CCTV footage is being examined.