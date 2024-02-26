Monday, February 26, 2024
HomeNews Reports'No armed foreign soldiers in Maldives': Ex Maldivian FM says President Muizzu's claim of...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘No armed foreign soldiers in Maldives’: Ex Maldivian FM says President Muizzu’s claim of “thousands of Indian military personnel” in Maldives a lie

In December last year, Muizzu claimed that, after talks with the Indian government, an agreement was reached to withdraw Indian military personnel.

ANI
(L) Former Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid (image credits: UN); (R) Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
5

The former Maldivian minister of foreign affairs, Abdulla Shahid, said on Saturday that the claims made by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu about “thousands of Indian military personnel” were just another in a string of lies, adding that there are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in their country.

Posting on his social media X, the newly elected president of the Maldivian Democratic Party said, “100 days in, it’s clear: President Muizzu’s claims of ‘thousands of Indian military personnel’ were just another in a string of lies. The current administration’s inability to provide specific numbers speaks volumes. There are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in the country.”

He further stressed that transparency matters and that the truth must prevail.

“Transparency matters, and the truth must prevail,” he stated.

Notably, the removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu’s party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

On the second day of assuming office, Muizzu officially requested the Indian government withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives.

In December last year, Muizzu claimed that, after talks with the Indian government, an agreement was reached to withdraw Indian military personnel.

The president also stated that diplomatic negotiations were underway for the withdrawal of Indian troops. He detailed that, as agreed in the last negotiations, the military personnel on one of the three aviation platforms would be withdrawn before March 10, 2024, and the military personnel on the remaining two platforms would be withdrawn before May 10, 2024.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India will replace military personnel at aviation platforms in the Maldives with competent Indian technical personnel. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaldives, Mohamed Muizzu, Indian army
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan: Mob assaults woman wearing dress with random Arabic words mistaking the text to be Quranic verses, woman apologises after police rescue her

OpIndia Staff -

‘They are ending MSP under WTO policy’: As farmers justify demand to exit WTO, read how India is resisting western pressure to reduce farm...

OpIndia Staff -

Read the grand history of Lord Krishna’s Dwarka where PM Modi performed underwater pooja, the divine city is older than the Indus Valley Civilization

Rajyaguru Bhargav -

Rajasthan Police rescues 125 cattle from forests in Karauli district after receiving a complaint of hearing strange sounds

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for over 2000 railway projects worth over ₹41,000 crore on 26 February, including 553 Amrit Bharat stations and...

ANI -

Rajkot: PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth over Rs. 48,100 crores including 5 AIIMS, over 200 health projects, power plants,...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Panic ensued after a hand grenade was found in the vacant ground of Bhind’s RSS office, bomb squad revealed it was ‘inactive’

OpIndia Staff -

Indus Water Treaty: India fully stops the flow of Ravi River water to Pakistan, water to be used for irrigation and hydropower generation

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Three associates of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa arrested, 17 guns recovered during arrest

OpIndia Staff -

TN film producer Jaffer Sadiq, wanted in Rs 2,000 cr drug racket, was seen donating money during Michaung cyclone, photo with Udayanidhi Stalin emerges

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
40,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com