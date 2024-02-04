Aleema Khan, sister of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of “anti-state” speech, The Express Tribune reported.

FIA has initiated an inquiry against her for allegedly “creating a divide” between the people and the Pakistani armed forces and summoned Aleema on February 6 at 11 am (local time).

The notice, issued by Assistant Director Investigation Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, states that a FIA section officer, at the request of the Ministry of Interior, has initiated an inquiry against Aleema.

The notice stated that Aleema has been charged with “creating divisions between the people and the army by criminal conspiracy and anti-state speech” and has to appear at the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, the Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

The notice was issued under Section 160 of Pakistan’s Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and mentioned that Aleema has to ensure her presence at the inquiry, or legal action will be taken.

Aleema received the notice at her Lahore residence.

Imran’s sister also skipped the summons issued by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing for allegedly spreading “fear and panic” in society.

The notice issued in this regard directed Aleema to appear at the FIA Cybercrime Reporting Centre on Saturday at 11 am to provide clarification.

Earlier, the FIA had also summoned 65 people, including various journalists and social media activists, for allegedly running a malicious campaign targeting judges and institutions, the Express Tribune reported.

According to details, the FIA had been “fully mobilised against running negative campaigns containing insulting and wrong information against the chief justice, senior judges and state institutions on social media”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, who was ousted in a no-confidence move in April of 2022 and is incarcerated at the Adiala jail, is undergoing a list of legal troubles.

An Accountability Court (AC) in Pakistan handed down a 14-year jail sentence to Imran Khan and his wife in the Toshakhana case.

A trial court also handed seven-year sentences each to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the “un-Islamic nikah” case.

Earlier on January 30, a special court constituted under the Official Secrets Act sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to ten years in prison in the cypher case.

PTI’s poll prospects slated for February 8 were further eroded after the Pakistan Supreme Court in January upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to take away the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s ‘bat’ symbol.

