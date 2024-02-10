PM Modi addressed the House on last day of 17th Lok Sabha, here is what he said

On Saturday (10th February), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha before the upcoming General elections.

PM Modi began his address by stating that the last five years helped the country “reform, perform and transform”. He emphasised that it was very rare to see all three things happening at once adding that he is sure that the country will keep blessing the 17th Lok Sabha.

PM Modi also recalled Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and heaped praises on the incumbent Speaker Om Birla. He said, “I thank you all as a Leader of the House and as a colleague. I thank you, the Speaker. You’ve always worn a smile on your face. You’ve dealt with every situation with patience and independence.”

Productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha

Lauding Parliamentarians for working during COVID times, PM Modi added that over the last five years, humanity has dealt with the biggest challenge of the century and the situation was such that even coming to the House was a challenge.

“Speaker Sir, you ensured all measures were taken… and the work of the country never stopped,” said the Prime Minister.

He applauded the Members of Parliaments for letting go of their allowance during the Covid pandemic without “giving even a second thought”. He added that the MPs decided to have a 30% reduction in their salaries, similarly, canteen prices were also rationalised during this time, sending out a message to the people.

PM Modi also highlighted the high productivity standard which was maintained throughout various sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha. He pointed out that the 17th Lok Sabha had 97 percent productivity. The productivity was over 100 percent in seven sessions, he added, hoping that more sessions of the new Lok Sabha will register more than 100% productivity.

PM Modi further stated that 30 bills were passed in both Houses of Parliament in the first sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha which was a record in itself.

PM Modi lauds Speaker Om Birla’s co-operation and leadership for new Parliament building

PM Modi praised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for holding regular meetings for the construction of the new Parliament building, for building a digital and paperless Parliament.

He said, “Everyone used to discuss that there should be a new building of the Parliament. But no decision was taken. It was your (Lok Sabha Speaker) leadership that decided this, too matters forward, held meetings with the government, and as a result, the country received this new Parliament building.”

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the New Parliament building.



PM Modi recalled how India demonstrated its capability during its Presidency of the G20 grouping. He said, “India received the opportunity of G20 presidency. India received a great honour. Every state of the country displayed India’s capability and their own identity before the world. Its impact continues on the mind of the world even to this day.”

Further in his address, PM Modi added that the Parliament passed stricter laws to curb terrorism and abrogated Article 370. He said, “During this Lok Sabha’s term, several decisions for which many generations waited for long were taken. Article 370 was also abrogated during this Lok Sabha’s term… I feel that those who drafted the Constitution would bless us for this.” He added that with this, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will also get justice now.

He also highlighted several key achievements of his government in the last five years. He stressed that many “game-changing reforms” will lay the foundation of a strong India. He mentioned that the Parliament passed the Jan Vishwas Act, de-criminalised over 180 sections to make it liberal and free people from going behind bars for petty reasons like not painting the toilets of their firm at regular intervals.

PM Modi added that the 17th Lok Sabha will be remembered for passing Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam adding that the Parliament also un-shacked Muslim women and passed the law criminalising instant triple talaq. He also mentioned that the Parliament did away with the Penal code framed by the Britishers and brought Nyay Sanhita.

During his address, PM Modi asserted that sooner or later everyone would have to work to make Viksit Bharat in the next 25 years, and those who wouldn’t but still reap the benefit of Viksit Bharat. He stressed that political activities have their place but the aspirations, expectations, dreams and resolve of the country is that these 25 years are something in which country will achieve the desired results.

PM Modi also added that the government withdrew several laws and compliance to ease people’s lives. PM recalled that the 17th Lok Sabha worked for the rights of transgenders. He also mentioned Padma Shri awardee Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer from Karnataka who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021 for her contribution to folk dance. He added that even developed countries of the World are amazed when they notice that India has a 26-week pregnancy policy.

Towards the conclusion, PM Modi said that the Parliament passed the Thanking Motion on Ram Mandir which according to him gave constitutional power to upcoming generations to take pride in our country’s values.

Notably, the government’s motion of thanks regarding the Ram temple in Ayodhya was discussed and passed in the Parliament today. This discussion was done in the Lok Sabha under Rule 193. On behalf of the BJP, Baghpat MP Satya Pal Malik started the discussion.

Updating on the work of the 17th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said, “In this House, we sat and worked for 345 more hours, and 387 hours were wasted due to disruptions.”