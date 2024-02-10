Saturday, February 10, 2024
HomePolitics"These five years were about reform, perform and transform in country": PM Modi in...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“These five years were about reform, perform and transform in country”: PM Modi in Lok Sabha on last day of budget session

The Prime Minister said that 17th Lok Sabha had 97 per cent productivity.

ANI
PM Modi was speaking in Lok Sabha (Image Source: Newsroompost)
4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the past five years of BJP-led government were about “reform, perform and transform” in the country and it is rare that transformation due to these measures can also be experienced in the same period.

Addressing the 17 Lok Sabha on the last day of its last session, PM Modi greeted the members and lauded the role of Speaker Om Birla in running the House.

“These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country. It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes…The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha,” he said.

PM Modi said that it is an important day in the great tradition of democracy.

“In five years of the 17th Lok Sabha, several important decisions have been taken and facing several challenges everyone according to their capability tried to give right direction to the country,” he said.

“In a way, it is a day to rededicate ourselves to the country after five years of ideological journey and time devoted to the service of the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that 17th Lok Sabha had 97 per cent productivity.

The budget session of Parliament began on January 31 and was extended by a day till February 10. This is the last session of Lok Sabha before the general elections expected in April-May this year.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com